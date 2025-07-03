11 AMC Movie Theater Foods Ranked Worst To Best

There's nothing better than walking into an AMC theater in the summertime. You're sweating outside, but once you open those doors, that sweet air conditioning washes over you, and you're met with the welcoming glow ... of the movie theater concessions counter. The menu at AMC is top-notch year-round, and it's always adding fun seasonal treats or new takes on old favorites. While buying food at the movies can get pricey real quick, at least the items at AMC are solid.

But how do they rank against each other? Is that new flavor of the regular menu item you love actually any good, or should you stick to the original? I was ready to find out. I sampled some of AMC's newest menu items and updated favorites before ranking them from worst to best. That way, you'll know what to get from the concessions counter on your way to see movies the way they were meant to seen. The menu items listed here were ranked primarily by taste and flavor, while also considering the price and how much of the food you get.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.