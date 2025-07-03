11 AMC Movie Theater Foods Ranked Worst To Best
There's nothing better than walking into an AMC theater in the summertime. You're sweating outside, but once you open those doors, that sweet air conditioning washes over you, and you're met with the welcoming glow ... of the movie theater concessions counter. The menu at AMC is top-notch year-round, and it's always adding fun seasonal treats or new takes on old favorites. While buying food at the movies can get pricey real quick, at least the items at AMC are solid.
But how do they rank against each other? Is that new flavor of the regular menu item you love actually any good, or should you stick to the original? I was ready to find out. I sampled some of AMC's newest menu items and updated favorites before ranking them from worst to best. That way, you'll know what to get from the concessions counter on your way to see movies the way they were meant to seen. The menu items listed here were ranked primarily by taste and flavor, while also considering the price and how much of the food you get.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
11. Sriracha pretzel bites with cheese
AMC offers several variations of Bavarian pretzel bites: coarse salt, garlic Parmesan, cinnamon sugar, and the newest addition, sriracha. The coarse salt flavor is usually the way to go, though the pretzel bites themselves can be hit or miss. Sometimes they're flavorful and warm, and sometimes, they sort of taste like cardboard. Other times, they truly taste like everything on the menu combined because they were clearly cooked on the same surface as other items. Regardless, I'm still a fan of pretzel bites ... usually.
I tried the sriracha flavor for this ranking, and I'll admit that it was so hot I thought my mouth was going to fall out of my head. These little bites were so intense that it almost hurt to eat them. I'm not sure I've tasted something that spicy in many years. I took a bite of one piece and started to sweat. The nacho cheese that came with the bites did help with the heat, but the damage had already been done. They didn't taste bad — they were just so insanely spicy that I couldn't taste anything at all except for my own pain. They are last on this list not due to low quality, but because I couldn't imagine continuously eating them throughout a movie. It should be noted that if I had tried the coarse salt flavor, the pretzel bites would be higher on the list.
10. MovieNachos gourmet corn
In addition to the classic AMC popcorn, AMC also offers gourmet varieties. These are fancier and covered in different seasonings and flavor dusts. The MovieNachos flavor is a lot like AMC's regular cheddar popcorn, just with an extra kick of spice. This popcorn almost has a jalapeño-like taste to it, which differentiates it from the cheddar flavor. The other difference is that the MovieNachos uses butterfly kernels, while the cheddar is a mushroom kernel variation.
Overall, it's fine — there's nothing technically wrong with this flavor of popcorn. If you're a fan of flavored popcorn — especially ones on the spicier side — you might like this. For me, you can't beat the classic AMC popcorn, so the flavor of this one is lost on my taste buds. Classic popcorn is also easier to eat a lot of, and flavored popcorn can be a little much after a while — this is the main reason it's lower on the list, as it's neither highly snackable nor a filling meal. If the idea of a cheese-flavored popcorn with a kick interests you (and you're someone who enjoys eating a lot of it at once), try it out. If not, skip it.
9. Kettle corn gourmet corn
The gourmet kettle corn is one of two popcorn options at AMC. The first bite is really delicious. As far as kettle corn goes, it's pretty solid. If you're a kettle corn fan, you'll probably like it — just be warned that the candy coating is very thick, and the flavor is extremely sweet.
As was the case with the MovieNachos gourmet corn, flavored popcorn just doesn't work for me at the movie theater. The kettle corn, in particular, is flavorful and delicious, but too sweet to eat a whole bunch of during a movie. It's just too much, and after a few bites, I fear it would begin to get a little sickening (actually, a lot sickening). This is why it ranks slightly higher than the MovieNachos flavor but ultimately not that high on the list. However, it would be a great snack to split among friends and have a few handfuls of. It's really good in small doses, but for me, that doesn't make it high on the list as a movie theater snack (even if it still makes for a good snack).
8. Hot dog with nacho cheese and jalapeños
The hot dog at AMC is very much your standard hot dog. That said, it's not to be ruled out, because there is nothing wrong with a standard hot dog. It's a good (regular) hot dog. The frank itself is flavorful and hits the spot, and the bun is cooked sort of perfectly — slightly toasted, yet still pleasantly soft inside. Let it be known: the hot dog at AMC rules and is delicious.
It's served with a side of nacho cheese and jalapeños, which was honestly pretty fun. It wasn't necessary, and I didn't eat all of the nacho cheese or jalapeños, but they were nice to have and helped switch up the bite from time to time. Sure, the AMC hot dog is not the most exciting item to order, but it's a solid snack (or full meal) if you're in the mood (and hungry enough) to eat a whole hot dog at the movie theater. For this reason, it takes the number eight spot on this list. It's a filling and good-tasting meal, easily eaten in a theater.
7. Waffle fries
The waffle fries at AMC are described as being "seasoned to perfection," and, frankly, they just might be. Overall, they're great quality as far as waffle fries go. AMC's recipe apparently changed, and I can appreciate that the fries are slightly crispier. When I ordered them in the past, I found that some batches were a little undercooked and potato-y. Not the batch of fries I tried for this review, though — these were perfect, as promised.
Sure, there's always the chance that a menu item won't be perfectly cooked. When prepared correctly, though, these fries are crispy and delicious. The ones I got were served with a side of Buffalo sauce, which was a little spicy for me and not the best fry dip. However, I think I was also still affected by those sriracha pretzel bites and could no longer stand spice of any sort. These waffle fries don't rival, say, fast food joints known for tasty waffle fries, but they are a good side and taste like they could be sold at an upscale sports bar. Although not a full meal, the waffle fries come in at number seven for their taste, low price, and overall snackability level (high).
6. Maple sugar donut holes
The donut holes are a comparatively new addition to the AMC menu. They're served with icing and come in a few different flavors: strawberry, cinnamon sugar, maple sugar, plain, and tart apple. I tried the maple, and I was completely blown away by how good they were. They were toasted and had a surprising crunch, all while being soft inside. They are — and I'm being completely serious — toasted to perfection. Even when they get a little cold after sitting out for a while, they somehow still have that toasted taste because of how well they're cooked.
The icing served with the donut holes is good, but almost not necessary. The donuts don't need to be dunked in anything and are good on their own. They would definitely be great as a shared item amongst your movie-going party; however, I could probably still eat a whole box of them myself. Would I be sick after? Yes, I would, and it would be worth it. I just probably wouldn't finish the side of icing. Though not as filling as some of the previous items, the donut holes slide into number six on the list for their extreme, shocking deliciousness — and the fact that they're a great sharable item, perfect for the movies.
5. Pepperoni flatbread pizza with garlic sauce
The pizza flatbreads at AMC are always a solid choice, especially if you come to the theater hungry and ready for a meal. They are decently sized, crispy, and definitely taste like they're from a restaurant rather than a cheap pizza place. You get a choice of two flavors: pepperoni or four-cheese blend (provolone, Parmesan, Romano, and mozzarella).
I tried the pepperoni flatbread pizza, which came with garlic sauce, and it was as good as ever. The garlic sauce was a lovely addition, and occasionally dunking a slice of pizza in it was quite pleasant and changed up the experience. There is nothing "too much" or overwhelming about this pizza. Plus, it's a flatbread — so it's thinner, and you're not scarfing down a huge slab of bread followed by sitting, bloated as heck, in a dark theater for two hours. The pepperoni flatbread, in particular, is a good dinner option at AMC, and I'd recommend it to anyone. It grabs the number five spot on the list because the math just adds up: it's a filling, quality meal that tastes god and is decently large, making it well-worth the price of around $12.
4. Mozzarella sticks
On the surface, the mozzarella sticks at AMC seem pretty standard. I hadn't tried them before this review, and I'm not a fan of mozzarella sticks, so I honestly wasn't expecting much. What I discovered next would blow me away and change my way of thinking ... forever, perhaps. These mozzarella sticks were amazing, and I was shocked by how good they were. I didn't even think I liked mozzarella sticks, like, at all. One bite of one of these guys, though, and everything was different.
First of all, the cheese wasn't too runny or gooey — it was actually pretty thick and warm. The breading was just enough; the coating wasn't too thin or thick, and was well-seasoned. Even when the sticks got cold, I still loved them. They come with a side of marinara sauce, which is pretty standard, but also well-done. What can I say? This is a quality snack. The AMC mozzarella sticks are a true underdog of the menu, and everyone should order them at least once — even if you think you don't like mozzarella sticks. They take the number four spot on the list for extreme quality and snackability versus price point: for around $10, this is almost as good as it gets. Plus, they're really filling and a meal on their own.
3. Impossible nuggets
The Impossible nuggets at AMC are a consistent, quality menu item. They are regular Impossible nuggets, so you know what you're getting without any surprises or extra seasonings added on. However, they're quite reliable: always well-cooked, crispy, and filling. They make for a great meat-free dinner at the movies, which is a rarity. Sure, you could buy frozen nuggets at the store and make them at home, but it's nice to have the option to order.
You get 10 nuggets in an order, which is a generous and appreciated amount. Your dipping sauce options include ranch, honey mustard, barbecue, garlic, Mike's Hot Honey, Buffalo, and marinara. I always go with honey mustard, and the Heinz variety served with it is delicious and complements the nuggets well. This is one of my go-to AMC staples that I order again and again. They're number three on the list because of the quality, amount of nuggets included, and price point.
2. Chicken tenders with Mike's Hot Honey
The chicken tenders at AMC Theaters are special. They do not taste like movie theater food at all and are as good as — if not better — than any chicken tender I've ever had at a restaurant. They're super crispy and well-seasoned on the outside and have tender white meat on the inside. This is probably the best meal you can get at AMC. They're super substantial — you get four huge tenders and a side of dipping sauce in an order.
AMC updated them a bit, changing up the seasoning and offering Mike's Hot Honey with them. Honestly, I didn't taste much of a difference as far as the actual tenders go, but the Mike's Hot Honey was a fun selection. I'd still probably go with honey mustard or barbecue sauce personally, but mostly because the honey is not my thing — it's very sweet and smoky. I didn't really taste any heat, but then again, whatever aspect of my mouth that can sense spiciness in food might've been disabled after my encounter with the sriracha pretzel bites. The tenders come in at number two for being, hands-down, the best tasting and quality hot meal option at AMC — plus, the price is right at around $12.
1. Traditional popcorn
Ah, at last we have the king of the AMC menu: the traditional popcorn. It does not get any better than a big bucket (or moderately sized bag) of regular popcorn at an AMC Theater. Popcorn just tastes better at the movies and is a classic snack for a reason. Slather it in butter or eat it regular (it still tastes like butter anyway), and you can't go wrong.
Sometimes it's perfectly warm and fresh, and other times it's clearly been sitting out for quite some time. But you know what? It actually doesn't matter. It's still flavorful and just salty enough. Pair it with a fountain drink from one of the Coca-Cola Freestyle machines (where you can mix a bunch of Coke flavors together). Plus, when you're an AMC A-Lister, you can upgrade to the large size of both of these items for the same price. Traditional popcorn will always take the top spot for movie theater snacks, as it's all of the things: snackable, filling, and a great deal.
Methodology
The menu items chosen for this list are all from the regular AMC Theaters food menu (as opposed to the "dine-in" theaters). I opted for the hot food items, and packages of classic movie theater candy was left out since it tastes the same everywhere. The only available hot food items I did not try were the Bavarian Legend pretzel, as it's huge and the same thing as the pretzel bites, and the movie nachos.
The foods were primarily ranked by overall taste and flavor, with price considered and measured up against how much of the food you actually get. The general experience of enjoying these foods in a movie theater was also a factor, as was my own personal preference as a human being with a mouth and taste buds. With this ranking, you will hopefully be able to enjoy the movies with the best AMC snacks available to you.