Why Many Movie Theaters Make More Money On Snacks Than Tickets

For many people, a trip to the movie theater absolutely must include hitting the concession stand before the trailers start. And you'll do this knowing that you'll be shelling out a good bit of cash for a delicious tub of buttered popcorn (which always tastes better at the movie theater). If you've ever wondered why popcorn is so pricey at movie theaters, there are a few reasons. Basically, it comes down to the movie theater's economic survival.

According to data collected and analyzed by The Numbers, the average price of a movie ticket in the United States is $11.31. However, the theater doesn't get all that money. In fact, it only gets around 40% of the profit with the movie studio taking 60%. (This is just the average since the studio and theaters negotiate the cuts for each film.) With a smaller take at the box office, theaters have to find other ways to make more money, and concessions are one way of doing this.

The profit margin on concession sales is considerably higher for movie theaters, standing at around 85% for items like soda. What's more, the average customer actually spends more on concession items than they do on tickets. A 2023 survey by Casino.org found that the average American spends $16.43 on concession items, making concession items many theaters' main source of income.