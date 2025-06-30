11 Tips You Need To Make The Best Veggie Chips

Whether we're overly optimistic when shopping for produce, underestimate how much time we'll have to cook, or just forget about those last few bananas on the counter — food waste can be a real problem. There are many ways to reduce food waste in the kitchen, and one of them is to give your vegetable scraps a new life. A tasty way to do this is to make veggie chips.

The most straightforward way to make veggie chips from produce scraps is to save the peelings and pieces you cut off of vegetables when preparing other recipes. Though they're often thrown away, the peels of vegetables like potatoes, sweet potatoes, turnips, carrots, and parsnips are perfectly edible. Of course, if you've cut off any old or moldy bits, you'll still want to discard those. Take the clean pieces and rinse and dry them. You can either deep fry them for a traditional chip, or bake or air fry them for a lighter (but still crispy) treat. Don't forget the seasoning. Just toss them with oil, salt, and spices. If you deep fry, season them after cooking. Otherwise season them beforehand.

If you're not using actual scraps, you can make creative use of your vegetable peeler to shave off thin strips from entire root veggies and turn them into chips in the same way. Try this the next time you don't know what to do with those veggies that are at risk of going bad. Who can resist a chip?