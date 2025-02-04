Crispy Carrot Chips Are The Two-Ingredient Snack To Satisfy Your Crunch Craving
When it comes to veggies, carrots tend to be an afterthought, unfairly relegated to things like crudités trays and steamed veggie medleys. It's no wonder carrots so seldom receive the love they deserve, as these applications just barely plumb the depths of their versatility. With the right seasonings and cooking techniques, carrots can transform into savory vegan bacon, add moisture and vibrancy to cake, or even become your new favorite snacking chip. That's right — crispy carrot chips are a thing, and they're absolutely delicious.
When sliced thin and baked, carrots' natural sweetness intensifies, yielding a crunchy snack with a flavor that's far from one-note. Whereas potato chips often taste like little more than oil, starch, and salt, carrot chips have sugary notes, aromatic, earthy undertones, and a distinctly carroty zip. They're also a creative way to use up limp, slightly wrinkled carrots that you've had for a while.
The simplest version of this snack only requires two ingredients — carrots and some olive oil. Slice your carrots into rounds about ⅛-inch thick with a knife or mandolin. Toss the slices in a little bit of olive oil and then bake them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit until crisp. You can, of course, also go a little nuts with seasonings. Ordinary salt and pepper, ranch seasoning, Parmesan cheese, chili powder, or even cinnamon are gorgeous pairings with carrots. For dipping, ranch, hummus, or peanut butter can offer savory and sweet options.
Other methods for cooking carrot chips
Of course, there are several different ways to cook your carrot chips, depending on the results you want — and, frankly, how impatient you are. The most accessible way to make them is in your oven. However, this can take a while, and the longer they're in the oven, the more you risk burning them rather than drying them out.
Your microwave can make potato chips at lightning speed, and the same is true for carrot chips. While baking them takes roughly 20 to 30 minutes, the microwave will have them ready in five or six. Again, you'll need to line your cooking surface with parchment paper — we recommend a microwave-safe ceramic or glass plate. To get good results with this method and prevent burning, heat your carrot chips in intervals. Set your timer for about two minutes at a time, checking after each interval to see if they're dry.
An air fryer may produce the best results when it comes to making carrot chips. Roughly 10 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit will give you that classic, deep-fried flavor without the excess oil. Just pop in a basket liner, add your carrot slices in single layers, and wait for the magic to happen.