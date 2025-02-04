Crispy Carrot Chips Are The Two-Ingredient Snack To Satisfy Your Crunch Craving

When it comes to veggies, carrots tend to be an afterthought, unfairly relegated to things like crudités trays and steamed veggie medleys. It's no wonder carrots so seldom receive the love they deserve, as these applications just barely plumb the depths of their versatility. With the right seasonings and cooking techniques, carrots can transform into savory vegan bacon, add moisture and vibrancy to cake, or even become your new favorite snacking chip. That's right — crispy carrot chips are a thing, and they're absolutely delicious.

When sliced thin and baked, carrots' natural sweetness intensifies, yielding a crunchy snack with a flavor that's far from one-note. Whereas potato chips often taste like little more than oil, starch, and salt, carrot chips have sugary notes, aromatic, earthy undertones, and a distinctly carroty zip. They're also a creative way to use up limp, slightly wrinkled carrots that you've had for a while.

The simplest version of this snack only requires two ingredients — carrots and some olive oil. Slice your carrots into rounds about ⅛-inch thick with a knife or mandolin. Toss the slices in a little bit of olive oil and then bake them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit until crisp. You can, of course, also go a little nuts with seasonings. Ordinary salt and pepper, ranch seasoning, Parmesan cheese, chili powder, or even cinnamon are gorgeous pairings with carrots. For dipping, ranch, hummus, or peanut butter can offer savory and sweet options.