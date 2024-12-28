The Extra Step You Need For Super Crispy Homemade Pickles
It's easy enough to pick up a jar of pickles at the supermarket, but this versatile condiment is actually very simple to make at home too. There's so much that you can do with pickles, including adding them next to your deli sandwich, turning them into a hearty dip, or even pairing the pickles with a pizza. If you make them yourself, you can infuse any flavors you want, but don't forget one important step before you get started: salting the cucumbers.
Salt doesn't just add flavor. It also plays an important role in removing moisture from vegetables that are mostly water. Cucumbers are no exception as they are 96% water. If you want a crunchier, firmer pickle, then it helps to remove some of that water to avoid a soggy spear. By salting the cucumbers first and allowing them to sit for a few hours, much of that moisture will make its way out, leaving you with a crunchier texture.
Salt your pickles for a firmer texture
Depending on the shape of your pickles, they will need more or less time in the salt. Large pickle spears will need a couple of hours, while thinly sliced ones might not need more than 10 minutes depending on their thickness. To ensure the moisture has a means of escape, place the pickles in a strainer in the sink. This way, the water can leave through the holes and won't make a mess on your counter.
Prior to pickling the cucumbers, rinse them well with water to remove any excess salt. Salt also adds flavor to the pickles, so you might need to add less of it to the vinegar mixture that you make for brining. You can season the mixture with anything you want, from garlic to hot peppers to fresh dill, or even some soy sauce for an umami addition in your pickled cucumbers. Then, fully submerge the cucumbers in the liquid and store the pickles in the refrigerator; they will reach peak pickled flavor in about three days.