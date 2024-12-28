The Extra Step You Need For Super Crispy Homemade Pickles

It's easy enough to pick up a jar of pickles at the supermarket, but this versatile condiment is actually very simple to make at home too. There's so much that you can do with pickles, including adding them next to your deli sandwich, turning them into a hearty dip, or even pairing the pickles with a pizza. If you make them yourself, you can infuse any flavors you want, but don't forget one important step before you get started: salting the cucumbers.

Salt doesn't just add flavor. It also plays an important role in removing moisture from vegetables that are mostly water. Cucumbers are no exception as they are 96% water. If you want a crunchier, firmer pickle, then it helps to remove some of that water to avoid a soggy spear. By salting the cucumbers first and allowing them to sit for a few hours, much of that moisture will make its way out, leaving you with a crunchier texture.