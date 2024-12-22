Maraschino Vs Amarena Cherries: What's The Difference?

When you think of the bright red cherry on top of an ice cream sundae, you're probably thinking of a maraschino cherry. They are extremely sweet and are best used with nostalgic desserts. You can bake them into a pineapple upside-down cake, use them for a cream pie, or place them atop any ice cream treat, like a milkshake or banana sundae.

Can you use maraschinos as a garnish to your cocktail? Absolutely, it's not a crime against the culinary arts or anything. But, as they are often suspended in a sweet syrup, maraschino cherries ultimately just taste like sugar, so they won't really add anything of value to your drink. Also, their almost neon color can look a little off-putting or out of place in a classy, moody cocktail like an old fashioned or a Manhattan.

The overly sweet, in-your-face red maraschinos we know and love today actually have quite an interesting history. They were originally made using Marasca cherries in Croatia, specifically at a distillery that produced Maraschino liqueur. To preserve the cherries, they were jarred with the liqueur, essentially infusing them with booze. This product became popular worldwide, but when Prohibition was enacted in the United States, these alcohol-soaked cherries were no longer legal. A professor and horticulturist at Oregon State University, named Ernest Wiegand, took matters into his own hands to ensure Americans still had access to these tasty cherries. Instead of preserving them in a liqueur made from their own juices, Weigand found that brining the cherries and packing them in a sugary syrup worked just as well. However, since the brining process causes the cherries to lose all their natural color, maraschino cherries today have that bright red hue thanks to artificial dyes.