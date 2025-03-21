The Cocktail That Reinvents The Old Fashioned With A Sweet And Smoky Twist
Switch up your regular old fashioned with a vintage Godfather cocktail — a mixed drink consisting of just two ingredients. This 1970s cocktail blends the smoky, malty, and oaky flavor of Scotch whisky with the sweet nuttiness of amaretto liqueur. If you don't feel up to crafting an old fashioned, simply sweeten your Scotch with a bit of the sweet liqueur and add an orange peel garnish for a super tasty, easy-to-serve cocktail.
While recipes may differ, a traditional old fashioned is made with rye, blended whiskey, or bourbon; bitters, and simple syrup or sugar cubes as a sweetener. Meanwhile, the Godfather cocktail is created with amaretto to add a boost of sweet, nutty flavor that pairs perfectly with the smokiness of Scotch. Made exclusively in Scotland, Scotch is a type of whisky that's aged in oak casks for a minimum of three years. The burning of peat during the malting process contributes to the beverage's smoky flavor.
Amaretto, on the other hand, is an almond-flavored liqueur hailing from Italy. It's commonly enjoyed as a digestif or after-dinner drink and used as a sweetener in cocktails like the Amaretto Sour. The Godfather often calls for equal parts amaretto and Scotch to deliver a sweet, smooth cocktail. However, some prefer to add less amaretto to lighten the sweetness and lean more into the smoky, oaky flavor of the Scotch.
Origins of the '70s-era cocktail
As one might assume, the Godfather cocktail is named after the iconic Marlon Brando film of the same name. The cocktail made its debut on bar menus in the early-to-mid-1970s, coinciding with the movie's 1972 release. The popular amaretto brand Disaronno claims that the Scotch-based cocktail was Brando's favorite mixed drink, although that assertion has never been validated by the actor himself. It's true that Brando's character Vito Corleone is often seen drinking Scotch in the movie, but we'll never know whether the fictional mafia boss mixed his with amaretto.
While it's difficult to pinpoint who first created the sweet and smoky Godfather cocktail, a recipe for the drink was featured in the 1976 book "Brian's Booze Guide," authored by bartender and bar historian Brian Rea. Also included in his book are recipes for similar almond liqueur cocktails including the Godmother, a simple mixed drink consisting of vodka and amaretto, and the French Connection, made with cognac and amaretto.
Making the Godfather or any other cocktail requires essential cocktail making tools, such as the Blue River Water Cocktail Shaker Set or the OXO Steel Single Wall Cocktail Shaker. Yet, if you find yourself without a cocktail shaker, don't fret. Simply follow our guide on what to do if you don't have a cocktail shaker and need one for your drink.