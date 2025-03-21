The Cocktail That Reinvents The Old Fashioned With A Sweet And Smoky Twist

Switch up your regular old fashioned with a vintage Godfather cocktail — a mixed drink consisting of just two ingredients. This 1970s cocktail blends the smoky, malty, and oaky flavor of Scotch whisky with the sweet nuttiness of amaretto liqueur. If you don't feel up to crafting an old fashioned, simply sweeten your Scotch with a bit of the sweet liqueur and add an orange peel garnish for a super tasty, easy-to-serve cocktail.

While recipes may differ, a traditional old fashioned is made with rye, blended whiskey, or bourbon; bitters, and simple syrup or sugar cubes as a sweetener. Meanwhile, the Godfather cocktail is created with amaretto to add a boost of sweet, nutty flavor that pairs perfectly with the smokiness of Scotch. Made exclusively in Scotland, Scotch is a type of whisky that's aged in oak casks for a minimum of three years. The burning of peat during the malting process contributes to the beverage's smoky flavor.

Amaretto, on the other hand, is an almond-flavored liqueur hailing from Italy. It's commonly enjoyed as a digestif or after-dinner drink and used as a sweetener in cocktails like the Amaretto Sour. The Godfather often calls for equal parts amaretto and Scotch to deliver a sweet, smooth cocktail. However, some prefer to add less amaretto to lighten the sweetness and lean more into the smoky, oaky flavor of the Scotch.