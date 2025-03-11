What To Do If You Don't Have A Cocktail Shaker And Need One For Your Drink

The right barware can be just as important as your booze when making cocktails at home. Knowing your coupe from your martini glass, understanding the merits of a whiskey decanter (and using one anyway), and identifying what types of cocktail shakers you really need can all go a long way toward transforming your living room into the place to be. But, sometimes we plan, and the spirits gods laugh — and one must make do with more crude implements. Mason jars, for example, are an obvious and commonly suggested shaker swap. But, if you don't have a proper cocktail shaker on hand, the odds you've got a bunch of Mason jars laying around are correspondingly low. So we tapped journalist and cocktail expert Caroline Pardilla for a few (actually infinite) solutions that she shared exclusively with Chowhound.

"You can basically use any sealable container to shake up cocktails. If it has a lid that can snap tightly in place with a good seal, you can use it as a shaker," Pardilla said. She is also the author of "Margarita Time: 60+ Tequila & Mezcal Cocktails, Served Up, Over & Blended," lending even more gravitas to this frankly forgiving tip. "Yes, a Mason jar is a popular swap," she said. "But I've used someone's protein shake bottle when I was at a cabin in the woods and wanted to shake up a margarita."