One Easy Adjustment Boosts Ginger Ale's Kick In Mojito Mocktails
Sometimes, you want the flavor of a mojito without the kick of alcohol. That's where mocktails come in. Not to be confused with zero proof drinks, mocktails are meant to be well-balanced alcohol-free drinks that are easy to make and fun to consume without the risk of getting drunk.
Another great thing about mocktails is how customizable they are. For example, some mojito mocktail recipes include equal parts ginger ale and club soda. However, if you want more ginger flavor, you can simply omit the club soda and double the ginger ale.
Not only does this swap give the drink a stronger flavor profile, but since ginger ale is already carbonated, you'll still get the same amount of carbonation at the end. This is just one of several ways to tweak a mojito mocktail to suit your personal tastes more.
Different ways to add ginger flavor
The quickest way to give a mojito mocktail more ginger flavor is to increase the amount of ginger ale used. This doesn't just apply to mojitos specifically either; ginger ale is the perfect base for creative twists on mocktails like mimosas too.
If you want even stronger ginger flavor, try swapping out the ginger ale for ginger beer. The measurements should be roughly the same regardless of if you use ginger ale or ginger beer: 1 cup of either ginger ale or ginger beer. The specific brand of ginger ale or ginger beer doesn't matter either so feel free to use your favorite.
For even more ginger kick, you can try grating some fresh ginger into the mocktail. Additionally, if you feel like experimenting in the kitchen, try making your own homemade ginger simple syrup. Combined with either ginger ale or ginger beer, both of these options will add extra ginger flavor to your mojito mocktail.