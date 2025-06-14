One Easy Adjustment Boosts Ginger Ale's Kick In Mojito Mocktails

Sometimes, you want the flavor of a mojito without the kick of alcohol. That's where mocktails come in. Not to be confused with zero proof drinks, mocktails are meant to be well-balanced alcohol-free drinks that are easy to make and fun to consume without the risk of getting drunk.

Another great thing about mocktails is how customizable they are. For example, some mojito mocktail recipes include equal parts ginger ale and club soda. However, if you want more ginger flavor, you can simply omit the club soda and double the ginger ale.

Not only does this swap give the drink a stronger flavor profile, but since ginger ale is already carbonated, you'll still get the same amount of carbonation at the end. This is just one of several ways to tweak a mojito mocktail to suit your personal tastes more.