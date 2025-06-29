Chinese Vs American Garlic: Why You Should Know The Difference

If you're the type of home cook who takes the measurements for garlic in any recipe as a friendly suggestion, only to double the amount because "there's no such thing as too much garlic," read along because not all garlic is created equally. The two main categories of garlic are hardneck and softneck varieties, which differ in the sturdiness of their stems, clove size, flavor profiles, and storage times, among other key traits. Within these categories, you find subtle nuances, ranging from color and appearance to taste and pungency, that distinguish different kinds of garlic. When it comes to successfully cooking with garlic, you want to choose the right type for your dish and taste preferences.

Apart from the origin of each garlic variety, there are purported differences in the gastronomic properties of Chinese and American garlic. Participants in blind taste tests report that California garlic was deemed more flavorful than their Chinese counterparts, and a measure of allicin, the chemical compound responsible for the pungent flavors of garlic, showed that Chinese garlic contained less. On the contrary, other reports indicate that Chinese garlic is bolder, spicier, and more intense in flavor.

At the end of the day, the choice between Chinese and American garlic boils down to personal preference given the highly subjective nature of how we perceive flavors. Here, we explore what distinguishes the two so you can make the most informed decision for your culinary ventures, and maybe even conduct your own taste test.