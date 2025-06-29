Chinese Vs American Garlic: Why You Should Know The Difference
If you're the type of home cook who takes the measurements for garlic in any recipe as a friendly suggestion, only to double the amount because "there's no such thing as too much garlic," read along because not all garlic is created equally. The two main categories of garlic are hardneck and softneck varieties, which differ in the sturdiness of their stems, clove size, flavor profiles, and storage times, among other key traits. Within these categories, you find subtle nuances, ranging from color and appearance to taste and pungency, that distinguish different kinds of garlic. When it comes to successfully cooking with garlic, you want to choose the right type for your dish and taste preferences.
Apart from the origin of each garlic variety, there are purported differences in the gastronomic properties of Chinese and American garlic. Participants in blind taste tests report that California garlic was deemed more flavorful than their Chinese counterparts, and a measure of allicin, the chemical compound responsible for the pungent flavors of garlic, showed that Chinese garlic contained less. On the contrary, other reports indicate that Chinese garlic is bolder, spicier, and more intense in flavor.
At the end of the day, the choice between Chinese and American garlic boils down to personal preference given the highly subjective nature of how we perceive flavors. Here, we explore what distinguishes the two so you can make the most informed decision for your culinary ventures, and maybe even conduct your own taste test.
What is Chinese garlic?
Chinese garlic encompasses garlic varieties grown in China and imported into the United States. Garlic originated in Central Asia and has been cultivated in China for at least 2,000 years, where it became a vital crop. Beyond its applications in China's rich and diverse culinary culture, garlic varieties like black garlic were also highly prized in traditional Chinese medicine. Today, China is the world's largest garlic producer, contributing about 80% of the global supply. Due to low production costs, Chinese garlic imports to the U.S. grew from a meager 2% in the early '90s to a whopping 66% in 2012, and the majority of the garlic found at any mainstream grocery store is from China. Between savory stir-fries, aromatic soups, and flavorsome sauces, Chinese garlic is a foundational ingredient in many Asian recipes.
You can identify Chinese garlic by inspecting the garlic bulbs. If the roots are removed from the bottom, leaving a concave, inward scoop shape, it is likely Chinese garlic. However, this is not always the case, as some American growers may choose to remove the roots for visual aesthetics. Not only does removing the sturdy roots lower the weight and hence, shipping costs, but it is also mandatory according to U.S. law.
What is American garlic?
California is often perceived as the garlic capital of the world, especially given its Mediterranean-like climate that is prime for growing garlic. The state is home to Gilroy, a city that claims the aforementioned title and hosts an annual festival celebrating the crop in all its culinary glory — you can even indulge in a divisive garlic ice cream there. However, with the rise in garlic imports from China, there is a notable downward trajectory of California-grown garlic, as growing garlic Stateside is less profitable when competing with the lower prices of Chinese garlic.
Despite the dominance of Chinese garlic in the American market, if you're passionate about supporting local food growers, you can still get your hands on American garlic to whip up mouthwatering meals. Since American farmers are permitted to leave garlic's roots intact, if you find bunches of garlic with the roots remaining attached to the bulb, you can safely assume they are of the American variety. Your local farmers market is your best bet, especially for garlic varieties that are best suited to grow in your regional climate. Alternatively, you can always grow your own garlic, sourcing seed garlic from a local grower, or take a stab at regrowing garlic from a store-bought American variety.
Visually, American garlic bulbs yield roughly four to six cloves of varied shapes and sizes, while Chinese garlic cloves tend to be more uniform, with about 10 to 12 cloves per bulb. Popular American garlic varieties include California Early, which presents a milder, less overpowering flavor, and Inchelium Red, which imparts a complex richness to any dish.