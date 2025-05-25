Can You Plant Grocery Store Garlic And Grow Your Own?

If you're the type of cook for whom no meal is complete without garlic, join the club; you're not alone. The familiar feeling of dread when you're down to the last few cloves may have you wishing for a never-ending supply of this pungent, bulbous vegetable at the snap of your fingers, because jarred garlic simply doesn't cut it compared to fresh. That begs the question: Instead of buying garlic seeds, which are garlic cloves that are reserved for being planted and grown, can you use conventional, grocery store garlic to curate your home garlic garden instead? The answer is that it depends, and while that may seem like an unsatisfactory response, there's more to the art of growing garlic than the ease with which you can propagate store-bought green onions.

Cutting to the chase, it is possible to grow garlic using cloves from the grocery store as your "seed," but it's probably not the ideal route to guarantee a successful sprout. As opposed to store-bought garlic intended for culinary applications, seed garlic is usually bigger, yielding larger cloves that are better for growing new garlic. Seed garlic is also certified as disease-free, unlike conventional store-bought garlic, so there is an added risk of spreading diseases to other crops in your garden. Imported store-bought garlic may have also been treated with chemicals, handled multiple times, and endured a long journey from farm to store, which may compromise its ability to sprout new garlic cloves. This doesn't mean there's no hope for regrowing store-bought garlic at home. With a few hacks, you might be able to have your garden of guaranteed garlic that originated from the grocery store.