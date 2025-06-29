Enjoying a beer is easy: Simply crack open a cold one, sip, and savour. Yet the behind-the-scenes process of brewing is intriguingly complex, whether it's a domestic or craft beer. A varying assortment of ingredients go through a chain of chemical and physical processes, with fermentation playing an especially significant role. Human-introduced yeasts (occasionally wild) transform sugar compounds in grain into alcohol and carbonation — two essential beer qualities.

Yet once the brewing stage is over, some producers then choose to pasteurize the beer, which halts remaining fermentation and eliminates any microbes that could spoil the drink. It's an extra assurance that the brew is safe, and though this was especially important in the past, modern sanitation and refrigeration has rendered the step less crucial. Today, lots of unpasteurized beers appear on the market. So from a stance of caution or curiosity, it's logical to inquire: Does it matter if your beer is unpasteurized?

Well, to help navigate such beer intricacies, Chowhound lucky obtained some exclusive expert advice from Josh Penney. As head brewer at New York City's Threes Brewing, he's certainly well-versed in the details of beer-making. And according to him, most people can't tell if they're drinking unpasteurized or pasteurized products, making the brewing step not hugely relevant to consumers. Not to mention, Penney said you usually won't find pasteurization information on the label, which makes noting the difference even harder. So sure, pasteurization offers insight to beer-making, but it's not a make-or-break detail while sipping.