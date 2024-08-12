What Is Domestic Beer, And How Is Craft Beer Related?

Beer is a beverage that exists in many contexts. It can be anything from a cold can sipped at an American sports event to a centuries-old style crafted by Trappist monks in Belgium. With such an evolution since it was created by mistake, it's no surprise beer lovers attach terms to categorize the offerings.

Take a domestic, which simply means a beer made in the same country it's consumed. Meant to contrast an import, the term embraces a large assortment of beers you'll see at the store, or in a bar or eatery. Meanwhile, a craft beer alludes to a brew with more specific criteria. The term references innovative beer styles made by independent brewers, offered on a smaller scale.

By strict definition, all American-made craft beer is also domestic. However, as many American bargoers note, domestic and craft beers are often listed separately on menus. The former are usually cheaper, more recognizable names, while the latter promises a more flavorful experience. Most likely, it's a relic from when imported European beers were the go-to elevated option, while the American option was a macro, or mass-produced, beer, like Budweiser or Coors. However, since then, the market's changed, adding to subjective confusion between the two terms.

