Steak And Maple Syrup Is A Combo Worth Doing Right

While you may have seen some of the videos circling social media where folks are absolutely cloaking beautiful, expensive steaks in maple syrup — which also isn't cheap — this is not the happiest marriage of sweet and savory. We get it: Sometimes one simply must stunt, whether it's by sacrificing a slab of A5 Wagyu, or slamming beef-flavored shots as a party trick. All's well that trends well. But leaving it at that also leaves out of the conversation how well maple syrup, in reasonable quantities, can combine with a steak.

Sugar and salt are such a classic pair that you've likely enjoyed them together absentmindedly, dabbing a bit of jelly on something like a bit of uniquely seasoned breakfast sausage without even thinking of it. Then there is, of course, the whole industry of snacks like candied bacon, chocolate-covered pretzels, and other favorites of the flavor mash-up. And you can apply the same principles to your steak dinner a little more gently, a tad more elegantly, with things like maple sauces, butters, and marinades.