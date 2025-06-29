Steak And Maple Syrup Is A Combo Worth Doing Right
While you may have seen some of the videos circling social media where folks are absolutely cloaking beautiful, expensive steaks in maple syrup — which also isn't cheap — this is not the happiest marriage of sweet and savory. We get it: Sometimes one simply must stunt, whether it's by sacrificing a slab of A5 Wagyu, or slamming beef-flavored shots as a party trick. All's well that trends well. But leaving it at that also leaves out of the conversation how well maple syrup, in reasonable quantities, can combine with a steak.
Sugar and salt are such a classic pair that you've likely enjoyed them together absentmindedly, dabbing a bit of jelly on something like a bit of uniquely seasoned breakfast sausage without even thinking of it. Then there is, of course, the whole industry of snacks like candied bacon, chocolate-covered pretzels, and other favorites of the flavor mash-up. And you can apply the same principles to your steak dinner a little more gently, a tad more elegantly, with things like maple sauces, butters, and marinades.
Maple syrup steak three ways
One subtle introduction to maple steak is with a marinade. The perfect steak marinade typically requires four components: oil, acid, seasoning, and a bit of a sweetener. You can simply swap whatever you'd usually use for that last ingredient in your favorite steak marinade with maple syrup, instead. Let it all soak in for at least 30 minutes, or for a whole day, if possible, to get the most out of the maple syrup's dynamic, woodsy flavor.
If you know how to butter baste a steak on the stovetop, you can also just swap the everyday dairy with a maple compound butter. (And if you don't, this is a great opportunity to learn the easy technique!) For the lowest lift, lightest commitment way into maple steak, you can make or buy a maple sauce and just use it like you'd apply a bottle of A.1. And finally, whenever you embark upon a new-to-you recipe or preparation, stick with flavorful, but more affordable cuts of steak in the (unlikely!) event things go south.