Move Over Pickleback — This Beefy Steak-Flavored Shot Is The New Party Stunt

There is always room for innovation in the wide world of libations, even if it's fleeting. But for every flash in the pan, like the dirty pasta water martini, there's a one-time novelty that enters imbibing canon like the now more everyday pickleback. Whether steak shots, the supposedly beefy marriage of whiskey and Worcestershire sauce sizzling all over social media, are destined for the former or the latter designation is for the fates to decide. But, as of this moment, internet denizens sure are slamming 'em back.

Some of said documented steak shot preparations even go so far as to season the concoction's components with salt and pepper, perhaps in a valiant aim to further approximate a chateaubriand or a filet mignon. Most blessedly eschew anything closer to, say, a butter baste or live fire. In general, a less-is-more approach seems to be in the true spirit of the stunt, keeping the kooky shooter pared down to its amber liquor and the umami-packed sauce. And the merry mashup is not even quite as outlandish as some seem to think, as animal protein-inspired drinks have made several appearances throughout the history of mixology.