Move Over Pickleback — This Beefy Steak-Flavored Shot Is The New Party Stunt
There is always room for innovation in the wide world of libations, even if it's fleeting. But for every flash in the pan, like the dirty pasta water martini, there's a one-time novelty that enters imbibing canon like the now more everyday pickleback. Whether steak shots, the supposedly beefy marriage of whiskey and Worcestershire sauce sizzling all over social media, are destined for the former or the latter designation is for the fates to decide. But, as of this moment, internet denizens sure are slamming 'em back.
Some of said documented steak shot preparations even go so far as to season the concoction's components with salt and pepper, perhaps in a valiant aim to further approximate a chateaubriand or a filet mignon. Most blessedly eschew anything closer to, say, a butter baste or live fire. In general, a less-is-more approach seems to be in the true spirit of the stunt, keeping the kooky shooter pared down to its amber liquor and the umami-packed sauce. And the merry mashup is not even quite as outlandish as some seem to think, as animal protein-inspired drinks have made several appearances throughout the history of mixology.
Beefy, meaty, and just plain savory tipples throughout the ages
Formally dating back to the 1950s and likely in creation even before then, the bullshot cocktail is even meatier than today's comparatively tame steak shots. The bullshot combines Worcestershire sauce with actual beef broth, and typically adds vodka, lemon juice, and hot sauce. It can be served over ice or hot like a high-proof soup. And, being that they didn't even have vehicles for performative attention grabs back then, we assume that people were simply sipping bullshots for the love of liquid meat.
Both the bullshot and the steak shot are also, of course, adjacent to what is arguably today's most popular savory cocktail, the bloody mary. Even the most basic bloody mary requires Worcestershire sauce to really make it what it is. And, while classic bloodies are made with vodka, you will see plenty of whiskey alternatives, further connecting the old to the purportedly new. We double dog dare you to add some barbecue sauce to any of these three drinks for an even more dinner-adjacent potable — or at least an even more outlandish caption for the inevitable video to follow.