Why Trader Joe's Cookie Butter Belongs In Your Next Iced Latte

If you're a fan of creamy, flavored iced lattes regardless of the time of day or year, you need to add Trader Joe's popular Speculoos Cookie Butter to your home barista creations. Trader Joe's is known for its interesting selection of seasonal goodies and year-round staples. The shelves are often lined with unique, specialty private-label products at affordable prices, making your trip to Trader Joe's more than just a generic grocery trip. Since its launch in 2011, Trader Joe's take on the iconic Lotus Biscoff cookie butter has been a highly sought-after pantry staple, with a jar of the sweet stuff priced just under $4. Cookie butter is essentially a smooth, ground-up paste of spiced Belgian cookies called Speculoos, and is commonly enjoyed as a spread on toast, pancakes, or waffles, or even incorporated into baked goods.

The rich, buttery, spiced sweetness also blends seamlessly into espresso beverages like an iced latte. In fact, during the heyday of Biscoff cookies, their caramelized notes were a delectable complement to the roasted aromas of coffee, eventually leading to the name "Biscoff," which was a combination of the words "biscuit" and "coffee." So, naturally adding cookie butter to your iced latte is a no-brainer. The strong notes of coffee and its accompanying bitterness are balanced by the sweetness from the cookie butter and mellowed down by the creaminess from your choice of milk. Plus, this beloved spread doesn't contain any animal-derived ingredients, making it suitable for plant-based folks to enjoy in dairy-free lattes. With Trader Joe's coveted cookie butter, you can save your wallet from possibly overpriced lattes and instead, whip up a delightful pick-me-up worthy of being served at any trendy neighborhood cafe.