Why Trader Joe's Cookie Butter Belongs In Your Next Iced Latte
If you're a fan of creamy, flavored iced lattes regardless of the time of day or year, you need to add Trader Joe's popular Speculoos Cookie Butter to your home barista creations. Trader Joe's is known for its interesting selection of seasonal goodies and year-round staples. The shelves are often lined with unique, specialty private-label products at affordable prices, making your trip to Trader Joe's more than just a generic grocery trip. Since its launch in 2011, Trader Joe's take on the iconic Lotus Biscoff cookie butter has been a highly sought-after pantry staple, with a jar of the sweet stuff priced just under $4. Cookie butter is essentially a smooth, ground-up paste of spiced Belgian cookies called Speculoos, and is commonly enjoyed as a spread on toast, pancakes, or waffles, or even incorporated into baked goods.
The rich, buttery, spiced sweetness also blends seamlessly into espresso beverages like an iced latte. In fact, during the heyday of Biscoff cookies, their caramelized notes were a delectable complement to the roasted aromas of coffee, eventually leading to the name "Biscoff," which was a combination of the words "biscuit" and "coffee." So, naturally adding cookie butter to your iced latte is a no-brainer. The strong notes of coffee and its accompanying bitterness are balanced by the sweetness from the cookie butter and mellowed down by the creaminess from your choice of milk. Plus, this beloved spread doesn't contain any animal-derived ingredients, making it suitable for plant-based folks to enjoy in dairy-free lattes. With Trader Joe's coveted cookie butter, you can save your wallet from possibly overpriced lattes and instead, whip up a delightful pick-me-up worthy of being served at any trendy neighborhood cafe.
How to make a cookie butter latte
It's time to elevate your morning cup of joe or midday pick-me-up while satisfying your sweet tooth with an iced cookie butter latte. If you have an espresso pod machine, start by brewing an espresso pod. Or, you can use instant coffee combined with hot water, adjusted to your preferred strength. (Check out our ranking of the best instant coffee brands to guide you in your choice.) While the coffee mixture is still hot, stir in your desired amount of the cookie butter so it's properly melted and yields a smooth, syrup-like consistency. Once cooled slightly, add the cookie butter and coffee concoction to a glass of ice and pour in your choice of milk. Adjust the amount of espresso and cookie butter to suit your taste, stir, and savor. For added flair, crumble in some crushed Biscoff cookies to garnish your beverage with an unexpectedly delightful crunch.
To keep the ingredients for your drink plant-based, opt for plant milk options like almond or oat, both of which are popular among seasoned baristas and coffee connoisseurs. If you prefer your lattes hot but don't have a fancy espresso machine at home, your microwave is your solution to a perfect homemade latte. You can also use an immersion blender or handheld milk frother, like Jimyiu's frothing wand, to create an airy, velvety foam for sophisticated sipping. In the case of hot lattes, opt for barista blends of plant-based milk, as they won't split when they come in contact with hot coffee. The result is a luscious, velvety, foamy latte that is guaranteed to please.