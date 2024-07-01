Why José Andrés Skips Peeling Grilled Vegetables Altogether
Summer is grilling season, and while Americans grill plenty of steaks and hot dogs on the barbecue, some will make extra room for grilling the crop of vegetables from their porch-side garden boxes. If they know what's good for those veggies, they'll take José Andrés' advice and skip peeling them. Given that he wrote a cookbook called "Vegetables Unleashed," the celebrity chef and restauranteur probably knows a thing or two about grilling veggies like a master.
Andrés has a solid reason for embracing the skin-on approach to grilling vegetables. The skins provide a layer of protection to the fleshy interiors of veggies while you cook each to perfection. The skin-on approach also encourages the interior of veggies to soften, so they're ready to eat. In essence, the outside of the veggie takes the heat to give the grill time to do its work. Andrés demonstrated this veggie-grilling principle in action when he made his version of the classic Catalan recipe, escalivada, on his YouTube channel. The dish, which combines grilled peppers, onions, and eggplants, stands out because the slow, smoky heat on the veggies' skins gives them a rich flavor.
It's probably accurate to say he never met a vegetable he didn't like. In an interview with CBS News, José Andrés said, "Vegetables or fruits, from the moment you put it into your mouth to the moment you put it into your stomach, everything is flavor and texture." Grilling just makes them better all around.
Best veggies to grill
Chef Andrés champions the versatility of vegetables, and has some ideas for picking the best veggies to grill. First and foremost, he advises home gourmands to explore what's fresh and in season at the local farmer's market. In those stalls, you'll be surrounded by the fragrant fruits of the season. You can find asparagus in the spring, Vidalia onions in the summer, and eggplant in the fall. This isn't to say that Andrés doesn't have a list of veggies he likes to grill. The celeb chef does, according to Food & Wine. He loves grilling corn on the cob. Aubergines, potatoes, and onions count among his favorites, too. And of course, he's partial to the bell peppers of escalivada as well.
But if there's not a farmer's market near you, all is not lost. You can still figure out which veggies are in season by checking out resources like the Farmers' Almanac, or an app like Seasonal Food Guide. Most of these resources offer a glimpse at what's seasonal, generally speaking, during all parts of the year, with some of them getting specific about what's seasonal in your neck of the woods.
Other vegetable-grilling tips
José Andrés once told CBC News that vegetables give you "their best every moment they are with you," meaning that the flavors of vegetables stay with you from the time you bite into them until you swallow them. Because of this, he recommends seasoning vegetables simply before you grill them. Salt, pepper, and some olive oil are enough to bring out their fresh flavors. The process of grilling should do the rest.
As for prepping them, there are a few key steps to take to maximize the flavor potential and encourage the vegetables to cook in a timely fashion. Because you're not going to peel them, make sure the skins are washed thoroughly to rid them of any dirt. Then, cut them into uniform sizes. You have a better chance of the veggies all coming off the grill at the same time if you do this. Vegetables cook best on a grill that's between 400 degrees Fahrenheit and 425 degrees Fahrenheit.
Additionally, you should consider skewers for the smaller pieces of veggies. This keeps them out of the fire. Finally, don't forget to prep the grill before cooking commences. It should be cleaned and lightly brushed with oil. This prevents the vegetables from sticking to the grill, which keeps the flavors and textures free of debris from prior grilling sessions. All of this prep will be worth it when the flavors of the vegetables come alive in your mouth, just as José Andrés promised.