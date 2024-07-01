Why José Andrés Skips Peeling Grilled Vegetables Altogether

Summer is grilling season, and while Americans grill plenty of steaks and hot dogs on the barbecue, some will make extra room for grilling the crop of vegetables from their porch-side garden boxes. If they know what's good for those veggies, they'll take José Andrés' advice and skip peeling them. Given that he wrote a cookbook called "Vegetables Unleashed," the celebrity chef and restauranteur probably knows a thing or two about grilling veggies like a master.

Andrés has a solid reason for embracing the skin-on approach to grilling vegetables. The skins provide a layer of protection to the fleshy interiors of veggies while you cook each to perfection. The skin-on approach also encourages the interior of veggies to soften, so they're ready to eat. In essence, the outside of the veggie takes the heat to give the grill time to do its work. Andrés demonstrated this veggie-grilling principle in action when he made his version of the classic Catalan recipe, escalivada, on his YouTube channel. The dish, which combines grilled peppers, onions, and eggplants, stands out because the slow, smoky heat on the veggies' skins gives them a rich flavor.

It's probably accurate to say he never met a vegetable he didn't like. In an interview with CBS News, José Andrés said, "Vegetables or fruits, from the moment you put it into your mouth to the moment you put it into your stomach, everything is flavor and texture." Grilling just makes them better all around.

