The Sweet, Sticky Glaze That Transforms Carrots
Are you looking for a tasty way to turn carrots into a mouthwatering side dish? While raw carrots have a crisp bite and refreshingly sweet flavor, plain cooked carrots leave something to be desired. Yet, with an easy-to-assemble maple syrup glaze, you have the power to make these vibrant orange vegetables your new favorite snack. The combination of maple syrup, butter or olive oil, and salt and pepper amplifies carrots' sweet underlying taste and gives these veggies a signature caramel-like flavor.
The best part about utilizing this simple yet tasty glaze is that it works with a variety of cooking methods. For carrots prepared on the stove first boil your veggies until they can be pierced with a fork. Then, add the carrots back to your pan with maple syrup, butter, and spices. Once the carrots are evenly covered in sticky and warm maple glaze, remove from the heat and serve.
Alternatively, after adding the glaze ingredients to your pan, you can transfer the carrots to a baking sheet to finish cooking in the oven. The reason roasted vegetables taste sweeter is due to caramelization. Therefore, the addition of maple syrup glaze gives cooked carrots a more satisfying finish and texture. To simplify preparation, skip par-boiling and brush this delectable glaze directly onto raw halved carrots and then roast in your oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
More ways to prepare and serve glazed carrots
When pan-frying or roasting carrots, feel free to incorporate a variety of fresh herbs such as thyme, oregano, or rosemary. To give your carrots an even sweeter flavor, add a bit of brown sugar to the mix. For a more robust maple taste, choose dark or very dark maple syrup. On the other hand, for a more subtle flavor, use golden or amber syrup.
Speaking of the varieties of maple syrup available, you can also try making glazed carrots with different sweeteners. Combine chopped garlic and honey for a sweet and savory bite or use apricot jam, butter, and citrus zest for a fruit-inspired taste. You can even use soda to create a sweet and sticky glaze: Simply combine butter, sugar, and lemon-lime soda over medium heat.
Whichever glaze you decide to use, make sure to use fresh whole carrots. Since baby carrots aren't the real deal, avoid using peeled, pre-cut veggies for your maple-glazed dish. Pre-treated baby carrots tend to be full of water and oftentimes lack flavor, even when steamed or roasted with extra ingredients.
When it comes to serving, glazed carrots are the perfect accompaniment to warm and savory meals like roast chicken or meatloaf and mashed potatoes. Feel free to incorporate any leftovers into savory egg scrambles or crisp green salads.