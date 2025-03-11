The Sweet, Sticky Glaze That Transforms Carrots

Are you looking for a tasty way to turn carrots into a mouthwatering side dish? While raw carrots have a crisp bite and refreshingly sweet flavor, plain cooked carrots leave something to be desired. Yet, with an easy-to-assemble maple syrup glaze, you have the power to make these vibrant orange vegetables your new favorite snack. The combination of maple syrup, butter or olive oil, and salt and pepper amplifies carrots' sweet underlying taste and gives these veggies a signature caramel-like flavor.

The best part about utilizing this simple yet tasty glaze is that it works with a variety of cooking methods. For carrots prepared on the stove first boil your veggies until they can be pierced with a fork. Then, add the carrots back to your pan with maple syrup, butter, and spices. Once the carrots are evenly covered in sticky and warm maple glaze, remove from the heat and serve.

Alternatively, after adding the glaze ingredients to your pan, you can transfer the carrots to a baking sheet to finish cooking in the oven. The reason roasted vegetables taste sweeter is due to caramelization. Therefore, the addition of maple syrup glaze gives cooked carrots a more satisfying finish and texture. To simplify preparation, skip par-boiling and brush this delectable glaze directly onto raw halved carrots and then roast in your oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit.