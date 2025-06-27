When Serving Steak For A Crowd, Keep These Tips In Mind
When you're a meat eater, almost nothing beats a perfectly cooked steak, whether fresh off the grill or resting on the kitchen counter after a sizzling pan-sear or flaming broil. But when there are a lot of mouths to feed, it can be tough to choose what cut to get at the grocery store or butcher. Do you want something super tender with a lot of marbling that will melt in your mouth? That can get a bit pricey, but a grilled ribeye will certainly impress. Or you could use Bobby Flay's favorite inexpensive steak cut to feed a crowd — skirt steak. You could also save some money and buy a chuck eye for a fraction of the price.
Regardless of the cut you choose, there are some great tips to take your steak to the next level, especially when feeding a crowd. One major thing to think about when serving more than just a few is that you probably won't be doling out individual steaks, so it's great to cut them before plating. Skirt steak is a beautiful choice for this because it still has a nice marbling for the price, but you could also go with a leaner flank steak that will also cook up nicely for a crowd. When using a flank or skirt steak, one thing to keep in mind is that because they're relatively lean, you'll need a decent amount of seasoning. So be sure to give them a nice coating of salt and pepper. Beyond that, there are a few more tips for making sure your crew is happy with the steak.
Start with thick cuts and slice them up — or don't
When you're planning on making steak for a large gathering, you should start with thick cuts of meat. Not only will they feed more people, but they're also more forgiving on the grill or in the pan. In the pan, a thick cut will cook up perfectly moist, with the juices sealed in. On the grill, you can cook it nearly to the desired temperature and then lower the grill grate — it will get nice and crusty on the exterior without overcooking in the interior. Then, slice it up, maybe add some more salt, and divvy it out.
On the grill, a nice sear with some roasted vegetables or barbecued baked potatoes will easily feed a whole crowd. For this prep, you really just need salt, pepper, and heat. But you could add some butter or olive oil to the steak. For incredible potatoes, an olive oil rub and sprinkle of pepper (before they're wrapped in foil and pierced with a fork) will give you super crispy skin and an extra added smoky taste.
If you don't want to just serve the steak in slices, try some grilled steak tacos or make a big stir-fry in the kitchen. When you're feeding a big crew and steak is on the menu, just plan ahead to make it all easier. And, especially with a big grilled steak, if someone doesn't show up and there are lots of leftovers, a steak sandwich is always a good call.