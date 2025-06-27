When Serving Steak For A Crowd, Keep These Tips In Mind

When you're a meat eater, almost nothing beats a perfectly cooked steak, whether fresh off the grill or resting on the kitchen counter after a sizzling pan-sear or flaming broil. But when there are a lot of mouths to feed, it can be tough to choose what cut to get at the grocery store or butcher. Do you want something super tender with a lot of marbling that will melt in your mouth? That can get a bit pricey, but a grilled ribeye will certainly impress. Or you could use Bobby Flay's favorite inexpensive steak cut to feed a crowd — skirt steak. You could also save some money and buy a chuck eye for a fraction of the price.

Regardless of the cut you choose, there are some great tips to take your steak to the next level, especially when feeding a crowd. One major thing to think about when serving more than just a few is that you probably won't be doling out individual steaks, so it's great to cut them before plating. Skirt steak is a beautiful choice for this because it still has a nice marbling for the price, but you could also go with a leaner flank steak that will also cook up nicely for a crowd. When using a flank or skirt steak, one thing to keep in mind is that because they're relatively lean, you'll need a decent amount of seasoning. So be sure to give them a nice coating of salt and pepper. Beyond that, there are a few more tips for making sure your crew is happy with the steak.