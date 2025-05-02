The Inexpensive Cut Of Steak Bobby Flay Prefers For Feeding A Crowd
Thanks to his years of experience on Food Network shows and having authored over a dozen cookbooks, Bobby Flay has become one of the culinary world's most trusted celebrity chefs. He first rose to stardom as a chef cooking primarily Southwestern food. But he has since become known as "King of the Grill," passing along solid advice on fancy burger upgrades he can't stand or sharing his grilling tips to impress everyone at the barbecue. So, with all his grilling expertise, we can certainly trust Bobby Flay when it comes to his favorite inexpensive cut of steak to feed more than a few. And Flay's choice is skirt steak.
In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Flay says, " ... Skirt steak is a great meat. If you ask a lot of chefs, they will tell you the same thing. Now, a lot of chefs will also tell you that they love [ribeye]. It's very expensive though, so if you want something a little more economical and delicious, skirt steak is fantastic."
Skirt steak is a lean, lightly marbled cut. While ribeye may be the more tender and fattier of the two, skirt steak can be 50 to 60 % cheaper (or more) than ribeye and cooks up beautifully on a super hot grill. It's enhanced with heavy seasoning — Bobby Flay recommends a spice rub — and for extra tenderization, it's one steak cut that benefits from a full marinade. Once you have these basics in place, you'll find skirt steak is easy to manage and ideal for feeding a large crowd.
Tips for cooking skirt steak for a crowd
You can get big cuts of skirt steak and throw them on the grill whole, so it's easy to slice them up and feed a crew. Plus, because skirt steak can handle high heat, you don't have to be a grill master to get your steak to a perfect medium-rare, and the hot grill helps achieve a beautiful exterior crust.
Skirt is also a steak cut that really shines in carne asada tacos, a meal that's perfect for a group. (Bobby Flay reminds us, however, to always be sure to slice against the grain to get your cuts wonderfully tender and juicy.) The beauty of tacos is that you can include all manner of veggies and add-ons right on the grill for the full carne asada experience. Onions, peppers, tomatillos, and tomatoes all mix together in the tortilla (which you can also toast on the grill) for a delicious bite every time. And if you have some sliced meat left over, you can turn it into steak sandwiches.
Skirt steak is also one of the best cuts of steak for fajitas or beef stir fry. All you have to do is prep your sliced meat (against the grain, of course) and toss it in a searing hot pan or wok along with the other accouterments. As far as feeding a crowd with skirt steak, the only issue may be whether or not your grill or pan is large enough to fit all that meat. You may just have to cook it and serve it in rounds, picnic-style, which can have its own charms.
Static Media owns and operates Chowhound and Mashed.