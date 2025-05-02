The Inexpensive Cut Of Steak Bobby Flay Prefers For Feeding A Crowd

Thanks to his years of experience on Food Network shows and having authored over a dozen cookbooks, Bobby Flay has become one of the culinary world's most trusted celebrity chefs. He first rose to stardom as a chef cooking primarily Southwestern food. But he has since become known as "King of the Grill," passing along solid advice on fancy burger upgrades he can't stand or sharing his grilling tips to impress everyone at the barbecue. So, with all his grilling expertise, we can certainly trust Bobby Flay when it comes to his favorite inexpensive cut of steak to feed more than a few. And Flay's choice is skirt steak.

In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Flay says, " ... Skirt steak is a great meat. If you ask a lot of chefs, they will tell you the same thing. Now, a lot of chefs will also tell you that they love [ribeye]. It's very expensive though, so if you want something a little more economical and delicious, skirt steak is fantastic."

Skirt steak is a lean, lightly marbled cut. While ribeye may be the more tender and fattier of the two, skirt steak can be 50 to 60 % cheaper (or more) than ribeye and cooks up beautifully on a super hot grill. It's enhanced with heavy seasoning — Bobby Flay recommends a spice rub — and for extra tenderization, it's one steak cut that benefits from a full marinade. Once you have these basics in place, you'll find skirt steak is easy to manage and ideal for feeding a large crowd.