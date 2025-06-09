Yes, You Can Make Baked Potatoes On The BBQ. Here's How

There are a lot of opinions when it comes to baked potatoes. Some feel the correct way to cook a potato is in the microwave. Others believe the best baked potato is made in the air fryer, while many folks opt to keep it classic with a traditional roast. But when it comes to baked potatoes on the barbecue, it's simple, right? Just wrap them in tinfoil and throw them directly on the grill.

Well, with a couple more easy steps, you'll get your barbecued baked potatoes from decent to downright delicious. All you need is a couple of ingredients you almost certainly have in the pantry: olive oil and salt. This seasoning step helps you avoid a major mistake that leads to bland baked potatoes and helps improve the texture.

They'll come off the grill beautifully fluffy, ready to be popped open with finger and thumb (once they've cooled, of course). And the grill will impart some amazing smoky flavor, an extra "ingredient" you just can't get from the microwave, oven, or air fryer. By adding a little olive oil and salt to the exterior of the potato before it goes on the grill, you'll be setting yourself up for perfect flavor and an enhanced crunchy, caramelized exterior texture.