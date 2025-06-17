Why You Should End Every Dinner Party With This Boozy Italian Coffee Drink
Alongside mouthwatering foods, Italian cuisine also offers an intriguing drinks culture. From delicious Italian cocktails consumed during bubbly aperitivo hours, to all the country's varied wines, liquors, and amari, a tasty boozy sip is never far away. And such spirituous delights even include coffee — just take a sip of caffè corretto.
Translating to "corrected coffee", the beverage comprises a bracing yet delicious pairing of a fresh espresso shot and about 15 milliliters of a full-proof spirit. The boozy option is expansive, and often involves a regional predisposition. Candidates include anise-flavored sambuca, varying brandies, liqueurs like herbal Strega as well as almond Amaretto, and bitter amaros. Especially popular — predominantly in Northern parts of the country — is grappa. Different from other brandy through its use of grape pomace, enjoying this aromatic spirit after a meal with coffee is one of its most popular uses.
So borrow from Italian tradition, and serve espresso mixed with an aromatic spirit to dinner guests. Consumed as a form of digestif rather than aperitif, the beverage is intended as a post-dinner sip intended to aid digestion. And indeed coffee does move along food in some individuals, although alcohol's effects are more contentious. Nevertheless, there's also simply a pleasant ritual to enjoying a dash of bitter, boozy, and lightly sweet flavors post eating. The caffeine energizes after a big meal, but the alcohol keeps the good times rolling — a perfect ending note for a convivial experience.
Combine espresso and liquor in a caffè corretto for a perfect post-dinner sip
Prior to guest arrival, you'll want to select your drink candidates. When it comes to the alcohol, note the broad array of options; settle on a bottle that brings an aromatic twist alongside the booze. Imbuing coffee with added herbal notes or bitterness was part of the drink's origins — so stick to a flavorful palate. Then, you'll want to pull a perfect shot using the best store-bought espresso coffee beans; settle on a darker roast to deliver a boldly flavored brew of Italian style.
If you're wondering how to best assemble the delicious duo, know there are several methods of combining liquor and coffee. You can simply pour the alcohol into the coffee, still serving in the quaint espresso vessel. Alternatively, serve the shot on the side, letting guests construct the drink according to their own preference. And for an extra enjoyable mode of consumption, pour the spirit into the last sip of espresso, and swirl it around to combine. Let the flavors mingle, then take a sip, capping off a friendly dining experience with a flavor-packed conclusion.