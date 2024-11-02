What Makes Grappa Different From Brandy?

Brandy is an encompassing term: It simply refers to a spirit made from fruit. Grapes are the most frequent base, but stone fruits like apricots and cherries, as well as apples are also common. Varieties of the liquor are made worldwide, available in both barrel-aged, and clear forms. Many are further segmented into regional styles, often upheld by regulation regarding production.

Past its general use of fruit, there's no strict definition for brandy's composition. As a result, the liquor is occasionally mixed with sweeteners to lower its ABV. Alternatively, it can also be distilled into stronger varieties, topping 50% ABV. Due to such a wide range, most brandies are referred to by the name of their substyle. You've likely heard of popular types like cognac, pisco, rakia, and applejack (not to be confused with apple brandy). Grape-based brandies are more often aged and blended together, lending them some similarity to whiskey. However, there are also unaged grape-based brandies — with grappa being one such example.

In addition to it sipping neat, brandy has been utilized since the inception of cocktail culture. The best brandy cocktails showcase the spirit in malleable forms, from the boozy Vieux Carré, to the tart pisco sour. Such frequent use in the shaker furthers brandy's indispensable appearance on the bar shelf.