10 Signs A Restaurant Is A Hidden Foodie Gem

There are a few things that can put a damper on your experience when dining out, and a disinterested server is near the top of that list. Your server should be a familiar face throughout your trip to a restaurant, taking orders, checking in, and delivering the bill. With service being such an integral part of any dining experience, be on the lookout for staff who are eager to chat about the food. That's often a good indicator that a restaurant is a hidden gem. If your server has actually tasted the items on the menu and is excited to offer recommendations, you've likely found a winner. Disengaged staff is one of many signs of a bad restaurant you shouldn't ignore.

Still, when you're asking for a recommendation, be sure to cross reference what the server says with the dish that's listed on the menu. If the server is giving descriptors for a menu item that feel a bit too general (for example, "yummy" or "great" instead of more specific phrases such as "somewhat tart" or "offers floral notes"), they might not actually have tried that dish. You should also be on alert if the server consistently points you toward the most expensive items when you ask for suggestions. That's a sign that they might not be as passionate and knowledgeable about the food as they let on.