The Restaurant Menu Red Flag That Should Send You Running

Say you're trying out a new restaurant that you saw on your social media feed. When you walk in, it's got everything nice going for it — cheerful staff, good ambiance, and a decent crowd. You settle down, and the server brings forth a dictionary-like menu that crashes onto a table with a dull thud. A bit terrified, you slog through pages of dishes that seem to come from all over the world. By the time you manage to pick one, it's already been 15 minutes.

Advertisement

It's a funny thought, but it's not without some truth to it — some restaurants really are like that. In case you ever run into such a spot in the future, trust us when say that it's better to pack up and walk out pronto. A giant menu is one equally sized red flag that you shouldn't ignore when picking a place to eat. Anthony Bourdain said it best in an interview with Money: "If they have a menu that's all over the place, if they have a hamburger or Asian fusion and it's not in Asia, these are all worrisome to me."