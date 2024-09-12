The Easiest Way To Spot A Tourist Trap Restaurant Isn't What You'd Think

There's a lot of advice about how you can spot a tourist trap restaurant: Extraordinarily long menus with dishes from several different cuisines, staff out the front prodding you to eat there, and photos on the menu are just a few. But there's one good method that's often overlooked, and it doesn't even require you to look at the restaurant itself — check out the restaurant's parking lot.

More specifically, you'll want to look at the license plates of the cars parked there. If a large number of those plates are from out-of-state locations, there's a decent chance that the restaurant is packed with out-of-towners who probably have a lesser grasp on where the best places to eat are. Correspondingly, if there are a lot of local license plates in the parking lot, that's a green flag, although it's not necessarily a guarantee of the restaurant's quality; rather, it just means there likely aren't many tourists there. So, if that's the case, you may want to do a little research to figure out if it's a worthwhile place to eat.

There's one obvious exception, and that's if the restaurant is close to a state border. Washington D.C. is a great example, as diners with Maryland or Virginia license plates could well be from the local area — that is, the suburbs of D.C. that are outside the actual district but still very close by.

