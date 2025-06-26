Padma Lakshmi's Go-To Breakfast Is A Simple Yet Tasty Choice

In the same video for Harper's Bazaar, Padma Lakshmi shared that while she often kicks the day off with a sweet breakfast, such as her go-to bowl of vanilla yogurt with fruit, she'll have a savory breakfast a bit later. For that second meal, the "Taste the Nation" host is a fan of avocado toast with sliced cheese for breakfast. However, another one of her favorite savory morning meals is an egg-in-a-hole.

Also sometimes called bullseye toast, the classic breakfast dish is made by making a hole in the center of a slice of toast and then cracking an egg into it to cook. Lakshmi said she uses sourdough bread and prepares it in a frying pan on the stove, though you can also cook the simple meal in the oven for a more hands-off approach. "All the white has to be cooked but the yolk has to be at least jammy, if not runny," she said. She then finishes it off with a drizzle of olive oil, a dash of Maldon flaky sea salt for subtle texture, and Maggi hot and sweet sauce, which she describes as, "if ketchup and hot sauce had a baby." Between both her sweet and savory favorites, breakfast at Padma Lakshmi's house sounds like a delicious feast.