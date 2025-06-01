The Simple Way Giada De Laurentiis Jazzes Up Her Brown Rice Breakfast
While brown rice for breakfast doesn't sound as enticing as say, a pastry or bagel, it's certainly an excellent source of fiber. Packed with minerals like magnesium, iron, and B vitamins, brown rice is indisputably a good healthy breakfast option. Giada De Laurentiis' shared on Giadzy that she likes to add some flavor to her go-to brown rice breakfast bowl by drizzling a bit of olive oil on top. "I love the fat and decadence of the olive oil," she explained. Olive oil will not only elevate the rice but it's also nutrient-rich, containing vitamins E and K, calcium, and potassium.
The celebrity chef and cookbook author will also finish the unfussy meal with a sprinkle of a flaky sea salt like Maldon, one of Ina Garten's favorite salts to cook with, which will give it a crunchy texture. During the cooking process, De Laurentiis uses bay leaves, adding a single leaf to the pot to imbues the rice with a slight earthy, aromatic flavor. Each of these simple additions will make for a more flavorful grain bowl.
What olive oil to use and what not to do
When buying olive oil, look for extra virgin, as that's what Giada De Laurentiis uses, and is often recommended because it's the least refined and of the highest quality. There are various factors that create the flavor profile of an olive oil, from the olive breed to where it was harvested and for how long. While some olive oils will be more pungent with grassy, peppery notes, others will be taste mellower with buttery, nutty notes. Bottles will often stipulate whether the oil will be mild versus intense.
Infused olive oil will further liven up your brown rice bowl. There are many options containing notes from different herbs, fruits, and vegetables, with a few being rosemary, lemon, garlic, and chili. When adding your finishing touches, just make sure you don't use too much olive oil or it will drench your rice, making it soggy and unappetizing. The same goes for too much salt, just a pinch should be perfect.