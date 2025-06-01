The Simple Way Giada De Laurentiis Jazzes Up Her Brown Rice Breakfast

While brown rice for breakfast doesn't sound as enticing as say, a pastry or bagel, it's certainly an excellent source of fiber. Packed with minerals like magnesium, iron, and B vitamins, brown rice is indisputably a good healthy breakfast option. Giada De Laurentiis' shared on Giadzy that she likes to add some flavor to her go-to brown rice breakfast bowl by drizzling a bit of olive oil on top. "I love the fat and decadence of the olive oil," she explained. Olive oil will not only elevate the rice but it's also nutrient-rich, containing vitamins E and K, calcium, and potassium.

The celebrity chef and cookbook author will also finish the unfussy meal with a sprinkle of a flaky sea salt like Maldon, one of Ina Garten's favorite salts to cook with, which will give it a crunchy texture. During the cooking process, De Laurentiis uses bay leaves, adding a single leaf to the pot to imbues the rice with a slight earthy, aromatic flavor. Each of these simple additions will make for a more flavorful grain bowl.