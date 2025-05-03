Guy Fieri's Favorite Breakfast Is This Iconic Southern Staple

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, or at least that's how the saying goes, but when it comes to the favorite breakfasts of celebrity chefs, Guy Fieri isn't actually a big fan of this morning repast. He eats it only about twice monthly, and when he does, he's usually feasting on a triple-threat Southern favorite: grits, ham, and red-eye gravy. This meal is hearty and packed with the kind of flavor that the Mayor of Flavortown would want to gobble up. Fieri explained in an interview with Business Insider that this breakfast is a dish that his North Carolinian mom would make for him when he was growing up.

For the uninitiated, this meal is salty, creamy, and will put the giddy-up in your giddy-up and go. Red-eye gravy is the thick sauce that brings it together. It's made with ham drippings and strong black coffee. The coffee acts as a deglazer to ensure all the little pieces of ham stuck to the bottom of the pan don't go to waste, and instead create a gravy that is smoky, salty, and a little bitter-tasting. It's perfect for cutting through the fatty nature of the ham and the richness of the grits.