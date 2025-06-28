Charisma and charm in the kitchen can bring the culinary experience to life, and Emeril Lagasse has both in spades. From his time as head chef at Commander's Palace in New Orleans (also Lagasse's favorite American city to eat in) to his rise in fame on Food Network, Lagasse knows a thing or two about getting people excited about food. His iconic sayings, like "Bam!" (which actually has a hilarious origin), and incredible culinary work solidified him as a welcoming, accessible resource for people learning how to be better home chefs.

American actor James Stewart once said, "Learn from the master, learn from your contemporaries," and who better to get inspiration from on what to eat (and cook yourself) than an adored chef with decades of experience? After all, frozen chicken nuggets may be delicious, but there's always room for us to expand our palates. That's why we're diving into 10 of Emeril Lagasse's all-time favorite foods to learn about what and where this acclaimed chef likes to eat when he's not working.