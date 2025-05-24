Emeril Lagasse's Favorite Restaurant To Dine At When He Needs A Break From The Kitchen

Sushi and seafood lovers in the NOLA area should keep an eye out for Yakuza House. The menu includes a wide variety of seafood that you won't often see in a standard American spread, such as unagi (freshwater eel) and ika (cuttlefish). The sushi menu is inspired, full of creative blends for temaki like blue crab and uni (urchin roe). Fatty tuna and salmon are the stars of the nigiri and sashimi selections.

You have the option to order regularly at Yakuza House, but ordering omakase is where you'll get the boss treatment. Omakase is a style of dining where you entrust the chef to curate a personal tasting menu, often allowing you to try special, limited-time ingredients. Yakuza House prides itself on serving fresh food and has gone the extra mile by importing premium fish from Toyosu, the world's largest fish market, for these exclusive events. Omakase gives passionate foodies the chance to ask the chef questions and watch as they prepare the food up close.

The non-seafood items don't disappoint either, as Yakuza House features an in-house bar where you can still enjoy the izakaya experience, from drinks to starters. Sip on a yuzu whiskey sour or shiso mojito while you snack on edamame. With the option to choose between premium sushi, sandwiches, noodles, and hot plates, it's no wonder that Emeril Lagasse would stop by Yakuza House on a day off work.