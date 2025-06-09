Chef Emeril Lagasse's Absolute Favorite American City To Eat In
Chef Emeril Lagasse is an indisputable legend in the culinary world, but especially in New Orleans. The Big Easy is where he rose to prominence serving up Cajun and Creole dishes, and now he has four restaurants of his own. So, it's hardly shocking that the longtime Food Network star would name NOLA as his favorite city in the U.S. to eat in.
Speaking to Travel + Leisure, the Portuguese-American chef shared his thoughts on what sets it apart. "I think what makes it so special is there's so much tradition for so many years. You have this strong heritage of Spanish, French, African, and a little bit of Italian, but now the evolution of what's happening in New Orleans is you can have food from Vietnam to Senegal. The food scene has changed dramatically." A city where you can get just about any cuisine your heart desires? Count us in.
What and where to eat in New Orleans
Emeril Lagasse did not hold out on recommending some of his favorite spots to hit if you're in town. For a po' boy sandwich, a New Orleans staple, he said go to Domilise's. The sandwich shop is an institution in the city with the same family running it for over 100 years. For another Louisiana speciality, snow-balls, Lagasse gave Hansen's Sno-Bliz a shoutout. Hansen's stand is also a family-owned mainstay, one that has been around since the 1930s.
The restaurateur also called out Cafe du Monde, a charming coffee shop renowned for its beignets. Mardi Gras beignets are another must-try when visiting the Crescent City. As for modern Creole food, Lagasse mentioned Brigtsen's Restaurant. And for not-so-traditional New Orleans fare, like Italian, you might find Lagasse dining at Paladar 511. Vietnamese food is his favorite, though, and he exclaims that New Orleans has some amazing Vietnamese restaurants. He goes to Phở Tầu Bay Restaurant to enjoy chargrilled pork spring rolls with peanut sauce, chicken pho, and grilled pork banh mi.