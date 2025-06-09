Chef Emeril Lagasse's Absolute Favorite American City To Eat In

Chef Emeril Lagasse is an indisputable legend in the culinary world, but especially in New Orleans. The Big Easy is where he rose to prominence serving up Cajun and Creole dishes, and now he has four restaurants of his own. So, it's hardly shocking that the longtime Food Network star would name NOLA as his favorite city in the U.S. to eat in.

Speaking to Travel + Leisure, the Portuguese-American chef shared his thoughts on what sets it apart. "I think what makes it so special is there's so much tradition for so many years. You have this strong heritage of Spanish, French, African, and a little bit of Italian, but now the evolution of what's happening in New Orleans is you can have food from Vietnam to Senegal. The food scene has changed dramatically." A city where you can get just about any cuisine your heart desires? Count us in.