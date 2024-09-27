The Texas Restaurant That Lets You Dine Like A True Hobbit
Themed restaurants sound like a niche novelty, but they are actually far more common than most people would think. In fact, there are several themed dining chains in the United States. Some of them are well known, like the Rainforest Cafe, while others are hidden gem restaurants known only by locals.
Down in Houston, Texas, one cafe has been serving up themed eats for over 50 years. Inspired by Tolkien's "The Hobbit," the Hobbit Cafe makes small-batch meals daily. The menu ranges from stacked burgers to delicious brunch and includes a rotating list of beers and wines.
What sets the Hobbit Cafe apart from other fantasy themed restaurants is how it infuses Tolkien-inspired bites with Tex Mex cuisine. Not to mention, the restaurant is situated near a giant oak tree and features a large wooden deck, perfect for enjoying a cool drink in the evenings. Whether it's brunch, lunch, dinner, or just a quick drink, Houston's Hobbit Cafe has everyone covered.
The Hobbit Cafe
Although it has the word "cafe" in the name, the Hobbit Cafe actually started out as a mead bar. It first opened in 1972, with a goal of creating food that would match the large and lavish meals that Hobbits loved in the books and films. Originally, the menu was strictly vegetarian but after 10 years, it expanded to include meat dishes as well.
Today, the menu includes appetizers, soups, salads, burgers, sandwiches, breakfast, smoothies, desserts, and more. There's also a section of the menu dedicated solely to Tex Mex, with dishes like fajitas and tacos. The cafe even sells branded merchandise such as wine glasses, growlers, pint glasses, and more.
The establishment is perhaps best known for its rotating drink menu. Currently, there are 15 beers on tap, along with an impressive list of 61 bottled or canned spirits. All in all, the Hobbit Cafe has brought tasty drinks and dishes worthy of a true Hobbit to Houston. With the amount of love the cafe receives in person and online, it is likely it will continue to serve the Hobbit community for years to come.