The Texas Restaurant That Lets You Dine Like A True Hobbit

Themed restaurants sound like a niche novelty, but they are actually far more common than most people would think. In fact, there are several themed dining chains in the United States. Some of them are well known, like the Rainforest Cafe, while others are hidden gem restaurants known only by locals.

Down in Houston, Texas, one cafe has been serving up themed eats for over 50 years. Inspired by Tolkien's "The Hobbit," the Hobbit Cafe makes small-batch meals daily. The menu ranges from stacked burgers to delicious brunch and includes a rotating list of beers and wines.

What sets the Hobbit Cafe apart from other fantasy themed restaurants is how it infuses Tolkien-inspired bites with Tex Mex cuisine. Not to mention, the restaurant is situated near a giant oak tree and features a large wooden deck, perfect for enjoying a cool drink in the evenings. Whether it's brunch, lunch, dinner, or just a quick drink, Houston's Hobbit Cafe has everyone covered.