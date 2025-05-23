Garam Masala Vs Curry Powder: What's The Difference?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever started at your spice rack, unsure of whether to break out the garam masala or curry powder, you're not alone. While the seasonings might seem interchangeable — after all, they're both vibrant, aromatic spice blends used in Indian cuisine — they are wildly different in terms of flavor, cultural significance, and how they came to be.

There's no single recipe for either blend — both vary depending on region, brand, or household, but the core flavor profiles are distinct. Curry powder tends to be made up of a blend of aromatic, earthy spices like cumin, coriander, fenugreek, and turmeric (which gives it that signature yellow hue), whereas garam masala typically includes warm, sweet spices like cloves, cardamom, and peppercorns. While curry powder usually helps build the foundation of a dish, garam masala tends to be sprinkled in as a final touch to enhance and deepen the overall flavor.

Curry powder has been adopted and adapted across the world, with Trinidad and Jamaica supplementing chili powder with fresh chilis, while Thailand and Vietnam switch ginger with dried galangal. On the other hand, garam masala is used across India in countless variations, from family recipes to regional specialties, such as Kashmiri garam masala or Punjabi garam masala. The name translates to 'hot spice mix,' and in Ayurvedic medicine, it is thought to raise the body temperature.