5 Tips And Tricks To Keep Mice Out Of Your Kitchen

Getting rid of rodents can be a painstaking process if you're trying to keep them out of your home without hurting them. It's no wonder though, considering many of us grew up with cartoons like "Tom and Jerry," watching the endless battles of clever mice outsmart their diligent hunters. Mice can be witty little creatures, but this is a lot less cute when they're tearing through your pantry and leaving droppings on the floor.

As prey animals, they have keen senses of smell and hearing to track down food and avoid bigger animals. Mice are skilled at jumping and running to hide from danger, and they're also nocturnal, making it more difficult to see their activity during the daytime. These characteristics allow mice to invade spaces in your home without a challenge. The best thing you can do is create an environment that doesn't appeal to them, and we've put together a list of the safest ways to repel rodents.