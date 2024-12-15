The Science Behind Why Mint Makes Our Mouths Feel Cold

Whether you're using it to make a mojito or to enhance a glass of lemonade, mint is one of the coolest herbs around. Mint often leaves your mouth with a distinct cooling sensation, which is why it's used to give a pleasant, clean flavor to products like gum and toothpaste. Though mint doesn't literally change the temperature of your mouth, there is some science behind why it feels that way. It's like the cold version of a hot pepper: chemicals in the mint react with specific receptors in our bodies that create that frosty feeling.

Specifically, the cold sensation of mint is thanks to a compound called menthol. Menthol interacts with receptors known as TRPM8 that detect temperature changes. They activate when exposed to cooler temperatures, signaling your brain to register cold so you can find a way to warm up. Menthol binds to these receptors, activating them even without an actual temperature drop. There is no actual effect on your body temperature, but it feels real because it's directly engaging with your nervous system.