The Science Behind Why Mint Makes Our Mouths Feel Cold
Whether you're using it to make a mojito or to enhance a glass of lemonade, mint is one of the coolest herbs around. Mint often leaves your mouth with a distinct cooling sensation, which is why it's used to give a pleasant, clean flavor to products like gum and toothpaste. Though mint doesn't literally change the temperature of your mouth, there is some science behind why it feels that way. It's like the cold version of a hot pepper: chemicals in the mint react with specific receptors in our bodies that create that frosty feeling.
Specifically, the cold sensation of mint is thanks to a compound called menthol. Menthol interacts with receptors known as TRPM8 that detect temperature changes. They activate when exposed to cooler temperatures, signaling your brain to register cold so you can find a way to warm up. Menthol binds to these receptors, activating them even without an actual temperature drop. There is no actual effect on your body temperature, but it feels real because it's directly engaging with your nervous system.
Why mint is so popular
The crisp taste of menthol is great for cutting through bitter flavors like chocolate or alcohol. This is why it's one of the key ingredients in cocktails like the mojito, and why muddling is so important. Along with being tasty, the cooling effects of menthol also serve a few practical purposes. It's commonly used in oral hygiene products because it creates an extra-fresh feeling. The same goes for treats like chewing gum. Think about it: there's an entire category of candy just called "mints!" Menthol and minty flavors are also popular due to their soothing properties, making it a common variety for products like cough drops.
Menthol's cooling powers affect more than just your sense of taste and touch. Products that contain menthol like muscle rubs or shampoos use the same mechanism to create a cool effect on the skin. Even though it's not real, just like the perceived "freshness" of mint toothpaste, the perceived coolness of menthol rubs can help distract from pain or discomfort. Mint's icy coolness may be a bit of a placebo, but a world without it seems like a hot, terrible one indeed. Nothing beats the crisp, cool, sweetness of mint, so make sure to keep it fresh.