Make Your Strawberry Shortcake Even Better By Swapping Out The Cake

Using biscuits instead of yellow cake isn't so much a departure as it is a return to the original dessert. Shortcakes have been around since at least the early 19th century in the United States; "short" in this case, refers to the fat in the batter that helps the treats crisp up, not unlike a biscuit. Similarly, unlike many cake batters, shortcake's is heavier — closer to dough in consistency. One major difference, however, is that shortcakes contain sugar and eggs (making them cakeier), while classic biscuits are typically made with only cold butter, dry ingredients, and milk. Vegan, dairy-free, and gluten-free eaters can get in on the fun since biscuits can be made with nondairy butter and milks and special flours.

Buttermilk is commonly called for in many biscuit recipes and lends a certain tang and depth of flavor to the mix. In addition to its fermented brightness, as a close cousin of yogurt, buttermilk ensures that biscuits rise tall and airy while remaining super moist. Much like a tangy strawberry yogurt or ice cream, the biscuits benefit from a bit of acidity that plays well off the sweet, juicy berries.

No need to bust out any fancy recipes — the same biscuit you make for breakfast works here. Just split open a warm, buttery one and ladle on the fruit. The tender center will soak up the strawberries' juices for a sweet summery match made in culinary heaven.