Make Your Strawberry Shortcake Even Better By Swapping Out The Cake
From brownies to chocolate chip cookies to simple sheet cakes, there are all kinds of ways to customize even the most basic desserts. Strawberry shortcake, too, is ripe for reinvention. Some elements of the classic creation are non-negotiables — juicy, fresh berries (you'll want to reach for fresh versus frozen or canned) on top of fluffy, carby baked goods — but beyond that, the details are open to interpretation. You can make a classic vanilla cake using a boxed mix, buy an angel food or sponge cake, and top it with a layer of whipped or iced cream; your choices are fairly limitless. One rendition that deserves a special spot in your sweets repertoire is a strawberry shortcake made without the cake that uses biscuits as the base instead.
Blissful beneath sausage cream gravy or alongside fried chicken, tender, flaky biscuits serve as the perfect simple-yet-satisfying vehicle to carry the refreshing flavor of sweet strawberries. Best of all, they come together in a pinch when the craving for a fruity dessert hits. The interplay between the sweetened fruit, its juices, and the relatively savory biscuit makes for an irresistible pairing of buttery baked good with creamy dairy and juicy, jammy fruit in each bite.
Biscuits and shortcakes are close cousins
Using biscuits instead of yellow cake isn't so much a departure as it is a return to the original dessert. Shortcakes have been around since at least the early 19th century in the United States; "short" in this case, refers to the fat in the batter that helps the treats crisp up, not unlike a biscuit. Similarly, unlike many cake batters, shortcake's is heavier — closer to dough in consistency. One major difference, however, is that shortcakes contain sugar and eggs (making them cakeier), while classic biscuits are typically made with only cold butter, dry ingredients, and milk. Vegan, dairy-free, and gluten-free eaters can get in on the fun since biscuits can be made with nondairy butter and milks and special flours.
Buttermilk is commonly called for in many biscuit recipes and lends a certain tang and depth of flavor to the mix. In addition to its fermented brightness, as a close cousin of yogurt, buttermilk ensures that biscuits rise tall and airy while remaining super moist. Much like a tangy strawberry yogurt or ice cream, the biscuits benefit from a bit of acidity that plays well off the sweet, juicy berries.
No need to bust out any fancy recipes — the same biscuit you make for breakfast works here. Just split open a warm, buttery one and ladle on the fruit. The tender center will soak up the strawberries' juices for a sweet summery match made in culinary heaven.