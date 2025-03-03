Give No-Bake Cheesecake A Better Texture Using Only One Ingredient

We're here for the comeback of retro desserts, resurrecting favorites from grandma's recipe index cards like the beloved Lane cakes or mid-century spiked punches. Before you go full-on jello salad though, a less intimidating (ahem, less gross) on-ramp is the simple act of infusing your no-baked goods with pudding mix. Using pudding mix in baked goods was once a common kitchen hack that should have never gone out of style, as it adds perfectly custardy texture and firmness to a no-bake cheesecake.

No matter the no-bake cheesecake recipe you're following, try adding an entire package of instant pudding mix to your package of cream cheese and mixing. The only real key here is to just choose any package of instant pudding mix, versus a regular box of pudding mix — which are made with different ingredients and for different uses. The former, what you want here, is made with lots of cornstarch, and, as the name suggests, cooks up nearly instantly when mixed with liquid, with no cooking over the stovetop required (as you would with regular or "cook and serve" style mix). The magic here is all thanks to that helpful cornstarch, which lends stability and body to your cheesecake, helping it quickly firm up into a smooth, sliceable texture after a bit of chill time in the fridge.