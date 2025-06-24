11 Old-School Hosting Tips From Martha Stewart That We Can't Wait To Try

For decades, the mere mention of Martha Stewart has struck a combination of fear, envy, and admiration into the hearts of home cooks and would-be party hosts. Her dozens of books, magazine articles, and T.V. shows on cooking and entertaining have set a de facto (and, according to critics, unattainable) gold standard for DIY hospitality — either you're as good as Stewart, or you're a slacker who doesn't care about your guests. And, let's get real, with our busy lives and limited budgets, most of us are slackers — a few hot dogs and supermarket deli salads , a six-pack or two, and a group of friends, and we're good to go.

And this is totally fine. Any friends worth inviting over will understand and appreciate whatever you can offer. But for special occasions, it's fun to pull out all the stops — and for that, there's no better guide than Martha Stewart. And while Stewart is no slouch at keeping up with trends, she also has a soft spot for old-fashioned formal entertaining. So whether you want to add some retro charm to your next cookout or throw a sit-down dinner party that would make your great-grandparents proud, you can depend on Stewart for helpful tips — here are some of her best ones.