Indian Spiced Nuts Are The Simple Appetizer To Try This Diwali

It's the most wonderful time of the year across India and the global diaspora as Diwali, the festival of lights that celebrates the triumph of good over evil, is upon us. Households enjoy this celebratory day with family, friends, and flavorful feasts. At the center of every table, you'll find culinary delights that feature the array of scintillating spices quintessential to the diversity of Indian cuisine. While traditional dishes often take center stage, a simple yet versatile addition can elevate your Diwali food spread: A variety of sweet and savory Indian-spiced nuts. Adding spices to your nuts is a simple, tasty way to elevate your nuts. It's a fun opportunity to blend tradition with creativity in every fistful. So grab your favorite Indian cookbook, and be inspired by the abundance of spices and flavors of this iconic cuisine.

Nuts are staples in Indian cuisine as a tasty snack and for their nutritional benefits. Paired with unique combinations of vibrant spices, you can serve up flavor-packed appetizers that capture the essence of Indian cooking to your Diwali spread. Commonly used nuts in Indian cuisine are cashews as their creamy texture and neutral flavor make them a great choice to absorb spice. Almonds and pistachios are also excellent options, prized for their health benefits and versatility. Peanuts, despite not being true nuts, are widely used in Indian snacks and work wonderfully with both sweet and savory preparations. For added variety and nutrition, incorporate walnuts, pecans, and even pumpkin seeds into your mix.