The Time Arby's Made A Record-Breaking Commercial

"Go big or go home" is the attitude of many advertisers, and it's one that often works. In 2018, Arby's needed a way to win over fast food fans, and it launched a larger-than-life campaign to commit. The strategy was as simple as landing two consecutive Guinness World Records (and no, making the world's longest meat sandwich wasn't one of them).

Prior to that spring, Arby's had always carried Pepsi products. All this changed when Coca-Cola offered a better contract to Arby's just as its partnership with Pepsi was up for expiration. When every meal combo comes with a drink, it's a big decision to switch out Mountain Dew for Mellow Yellow or Starry for Sprite. To announce the switch-up (betrayal, even), Arby's had to take a very large — and very small — risk by creating the world's largest and smallest physical advertisements.

Out in the sticks of Monowi, Nebraska, a banner spanning over 7 acres appeared with a single message: "Arby's now has Coke." Thankfully, the village's single inhabitant, Elise Eiler, was a fan of both and had no qualms about hosting the advertisement in her backyard. Preceding this poster, Arby's recruited some bright minds from the Institute for Electronics and Nanotechnology at Georgia Tech to engrave a burger bun's sesame seed with the tagline, "A big announcement is coming. This isn't it."