Lay's Celebrates Family Farms In Super Bowl 2025 Commercial

As football fans throughout the country prepare for Super Bowl LIX on February 9, 2025, major brands are preparing to show off their wares to the biggest U.S. audience of the year. Super Bowl commercials are always the stuff of legend, and this year, beloved potato chip brand Lay's, which recently recalled its Classic Potato Chips, tapped Academy Award-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi to tug on our heartstrings with an ad that centers the company's family-run farm suppliers.

The commercial, titled "The Little Farmer," is a one-minute short directed by Waititi with a simple premise. Watching her older family members set out for a day of potato farming, a young "Little Farmer" plants a potato of her own in a patch of dirt behind her house. Set to a soothing cover of Barry Louis Polisar's "All I Want Is You," the little girl lovingly tends to her tiny garden, rain or shine, even camping out at night to keep an eye on it. Her hard work is rewarded when she digs up the thriving potato and returns it to her family's Lay's-branded truck, much to their pride. The intergenerational family finally enjoys a big bag of Lay's chips on their porch. The spot is part of a campaign to highlight the brand's support of North American farms; it will include various scholarship and training programs for young farmers.