Tequila Isn't Working Alone In The 4-Ingredient Lone Ranger Cocktail

Although delicious when served alone or shaken into a margarita, tequila sparkles in bubbly form. You can use the spirit in an uber-easy ranch water, the perfect margarita swap — simply pairing with Topo Chico and lime — or serve with grapefruit soda in a Paloma. And for a slightly more complex drink perfect for brunch, consider the Lone Ranger.

This eye-catching four-ingredient sipper riffs on the WWII-named French 75, pairing the agave liquor with a sparkling wine, lemon juice, and simple syrup. The cocktail ingredient that makes the sling really shine is the vino, especially when you reach for a sparkling rosé. The carbonated wine colors the drink a beautiful pink, while simultaneously lending added body and fruity notes.

Such a bubbly build means the Lone Ranger is perfect brunch material, a context helped by its batchable nature. Mix all the components sans rosé, then top off in an ice-filled Collins glass once food is served. Garnish with a lemon twist, and you have a cocktail that's pretty to look at, easy-to-make, and delicious.