Tequila Isn't Working Alone In The 4-Ingredient Lone Ranger Cocktail
Although delicious when served alone or shaken into a margarita, tequila sparkles in bubbly form. You can use the spirit in an uber-easy ranch water, the perfect margarita swap — simply pairing with Topo Chico and lime — or serve with grapefruit soda in a Paloma. And for a slightly more complex drink perfect for brunch, consider the Lone Ranger.
This eye-catching four-ingredient sipper riffs on the WWII-named French 75, pairing the agave liquor with a sparkling wine, lemon juice, and simple syrup. The cocktail ingredient that makes the sling really shine is the vino, especially when you reach for a sparkling rosé. The carbonated wine colors the drink a beautiful pink, while simultaneously lending added body and fruity notes.
Such a bubbly build means the Lone Ranger is perfect brunch material, a context helped by its batchable nature. Mix all the components sans rosé, then top off in an ice-filled Collins glass once food is served. Garnish with a lemon twist, and you have a cocktail that's pretty to look at, easy-to-make, and delicious.
The Lone Ranger pairs tequila and sparkling rosé for an easy-drinking cocktail
As with other cocktails, consider each component carefully to craft the tastiest rendition of a Lone Ranger. When it comes to tequila, you're looking for a high-quality blanco. Avoid barrel-aged bottles — their color will alter the pink hue — and the palate won't be as light and herbal. So to really showcase agave's earthy, fruity flavors, reach for a high-quality, additive-free tequila bottle.
Next, there's the bottle of wine: an equally crucial consideration. To make sure the bubbly mingles with the tequila, you'll also want some fruitiness, but stick to dry bottles. Since the drink incorporates simple syrup, an overly sweet sparkling wine will create a sickly, hard-to-enjoy sling. A sparkling rosé perfectly satisfies such tasting notes, but in a pinch you can also use Champagne (although you won't get the same aesthetic color).
Remember that opened sparkling wines last for several days, so feel free to use the previous day's celebratory bottles come the next morning brunch. And if you'd really like to bring down the strength of the cocktail, you could even reach for one of the best non-alcoholic wines, making the Lone Ranger ideal for a breezy afternoon.