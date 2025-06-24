The Big Mistake That Will Ruin A Bourbon-Tasting Event For You

If you're new to the world of whiskey and bourbon tastings, you'll want to come prepared. You might have checked out the venue's rules and reviewed the glossary of whiskey terms to sound like a pro, but how you show up makes a big difference. We're not talking about your outfit (though it probably helps to wear something nicer) — we're talking about your breath (as in, what you've eaten before the tasting).

In our previous article on whiskey-tasting mistakes everyone makes, we spoke with Georgie Bell, a whiskey industry expert with 14 years of experience, member of the whiskey society Keeper of the Quaich, and co-founder of the Heart Cut, an independent bottling company. Bell's advice is to come with a prepared palate.

"I would recommend not eating something too flavorsome before," said Bell. "If you have, no problem, just give it a bit of time in between and also have a big glass of cold water."

People often sip and spit at bourbon sampling events, primarily to avoid intoxication, but also so that their palate isn't influenced by outside factors. Bourbon has a ton of flavor depth, and eating something with a lingering taste in your mouth can throw off your perception of the drink — similar to drinking orange juice after brushing your teeth. Spicy and salty foods can throw you out of whack.