What's With All Of The Spitting At Bourbon Tastings?
In any culinary tasting, there is a certain etiquette to properly absorb the sight, smell, and flavor of what's presented. Wine is a perfect example of this as there's a systematic approach to it. From the moment the nose hits the glass, there's a proper process to each step, including a correct way to swirl wine. Similarly, whiskey has a protocol where samplers must know how to observe, smell, sip (most importantly), and savor what they're tasting. One other thing informed whiskey tasters have in common is the unspoken step: spitting. As disgusting as it may sound, it's a highly important part of any tasting.
Certainly, a newcomer to a bourbon tasting may wonder why anyone would want to spit out perfectly good alcohol. Well, the major reason is to prevent anyone from getting drunk from what they're sampling. However, in addition to this, whiskey tasting includes observing its notes, how it hits the nose, and the aftertaste. This makes spitting, pacing yourself at a tasting, and palate cleansing between each sample necessary. Spitting after at least the first few sips will help acclimate your palate to whiskey's higher potency of 40% to 55% alcohol by volume.
How to properly sip and spit whiskey
Admittedly, spitting during a whiskey tasting can be debatable. Those who advocate swallowing the occasional sample find that how smooth or harsh a whiskey is plays an important part in observing its finish. As true as this may be, spitting also helps prevent palate fatigue. This is when the palate essentially becomes numb to the flavors it's encountering. While there are ways to avoid this, like cleansing the palate with a cracker or bread, spitting helps maintain the taste buds' ability to discern distinct notes of a high-proof spirit like bourbon.
As tempting as it may be, it's important to remember that tasting whiskey is not the same as drinking it. The goal is to evaluate the spirit, and while it's easy for anyone to make a mistake while tasting whiskey, it's easily avoidable. Upon lifting the glass to take that first sip, gently rock the glass to swirl the bourbon, noting the complexity of the aroma and how it hits the nose. When ready, take a small sip of the whiskey and let it roll around the palate. This will allow the tongue to start picking up on the different notes of each sample, as each brand can have different complexities.