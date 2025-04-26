What's With All Of The Spitting At Bourbon Tastings?

In any culinary tasting, there is a certain etiquette to properly absorb the sight, smell, and flavor of what's presented. Wine is a perfect example of this as there's a systematic approach to it. From the moment the nose hits the glass, there's a proper process to each step, including a correct way to swirl wine. Similarly, whiskey has a protocol where samplers must know how to observe, smell, sip (most importantly), and savor what they're tasting. One other thing informed whiskey tasters have in common is the unspoken step: spitting. As disgusting as it may sound, it's a highly important part of any tasting.

Certainly, a newcomer to a bourbon tasting may wonder why anyone would want to spit out perfectly good alcohol. Well, the major reason is to prevent anyone from getting drunk from what they're sampling. However, in addition to this, whiskey tasting includes observing its notes, how it hits the nose, and the aftertaste. This makes spitting, pacing yourself at a tasting, and palate cleansing between each sample necessary. Spitting after at least the first few sips will help acclimate your palate to whiskey's higher potency of 40% to 55% alcohol by volume.