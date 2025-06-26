How To Freeze Corn On The Cob And Keep It Freezer Burn-Free

Enjoying a bite of fresh, juicy corn right off of the cob is one of the bests tastes of summer, and it makes sense that many of us want to enjoy the taste of fresh corn year-round. Many of us end up with more corn on the cob than we could ever eat in the warmer months, and there's no need for extra corn to go to waste. Thankfully, there are several ways you can freeze corn on the cob so you can enjoy sweet, crunchy kernels — without freezer burn — long after summer ends.

Vacuum sealing is the best way to freeze corn on the cob. Using a vacuum sealer can help your corn last up to 12 months in the freezer, giving you plenty of time to enjoy fresh corn before the following year's harvest. Many corn enthusiasts recommend blanching each cob first, as this can help to preserve the texture and the flavor of the corn while it's in the freezer. Whether you choose to blanch your corn on the cob or pop it into vacuum sealer bags sans blanching, you'll be able to enjoy perfectly grilled corn on the cob (top it off with a bit of compound butter to add even more flavor) all year round.