How To Make A Café-Style Frappe With A Store-Bought Coffee
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A cold, caffeinated frappe — not to be confused with Starbucks' trademarked Frappuccino — might seem like something you have to make a special trip for, but you can actually create a convincing approximation at home fairly easily. Something simple like a bottle of ready-made Dunkin' iced coffee gets you more than halfway there. A blender, sweetener, and some ice send you careening across the finish line with a sweet, perky buzz.
The Greek frappe that many folks are familiar with shakes up instant coffee, water, ice, and often sugar to create a dense sip that's closer in texture to a particularly light, airy milkshake than a plain old cup of joe. That dry instant coffee's scant oil content and corresponding ability to whip up the air bubbles that make up foam is crucial for creating a real deal frappe. Brewed coffee and dairy alone won't come close. But blend it all together with ice and simple syrup to taste, and, while it might be a bit slushier than its antecedent, you're just a little closer to Naxos, no trip to a coffee shop necessary.
More ways to improve your de facto frappe
While a classic frappe contains just the crucial instant coffee, the other aforementioned ingredients, and occasionally dairy, anything goes at home. Something like an almond milk swap will add a subtle, nuttier flavor. And you can likewise use a flavored store-bought brew to make your modified frappe taste more like a mocha or even an autumnal little pumpkin spice number. You can also substitute the iced coffee for cold brew, which is more caffeinated, or even use espresso, which has more caffeine per ounce than either.
Frappes, whether made true to form or in some DIY fashion, are also super conducive to booze. Keep it in the coffee lane with Kahlúa, Baileys, or sambuca. A spot of whiskey can also make for a multicultural Irish frappe. And, of course, ouzo would be an appropriate homage to the Hellenic Republic. These alcohol-infused frappes are a fun alternative to espresso martinis, although you can make those frozen, too.