How To Make A Café-Style Frappe With A Store-Bought Coffee

A cold, caffeinated frappe — not to be confused with Starbucks' trademarked Frappuccino — might seem like something you have to make a special trip for, but you can actually create a convincing approximation at home fairly easily. Something simple like a bottle of ready-made Dunkin' iced coffee gets you more than halfway there. A blender, sweetener, and some ice send you careening across the finish line with a sweet, perky buzz.

The Greek frappe that many folks are familiar with shakes up instant coffee, water, ice, and often sugar to create a dense sip that's closer in texture to a particularly light, airy milkshake than a plain old cup of joe. That dry instant coffee's scant oil content and corresponding ability to whip up the air bubbles that make up foam is crucial for creating a real deal frappe. Brewed coffee and dairy alone won't come close. But blend it all together with ice and simple syrup to taste, and, while it might be a bit slushier than its antecedent, you're just a little closer to Naxos, no trip to a coffee shop necessary.