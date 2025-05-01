Your Espresso Martini Is Dying To Be A Frozen Drink. Here's How To Do It

When America's favorite beverage meets the historic world of frozen cocktails, whose origins can be traced back to the Prohibition Era, you've got a sophisticated sipper, perfect for any occasion or time of year. There's a reason why the iconic espresso martini has evolved from a fortuitous creation in 1980s London to a beloved cocktail among modern-day mixologists. The harmonious balance of flavors from coffee, paired with the sweetness from the coffee liqueur, and complemented by the sharpness from the spirit ensures sophistication in every sip. But why not take this quintessential sipper to new heights of enjoyment by transforming it into a frozen drink? Frozen cocktails have a strong foothold among cocktail connoisseurs, and paired with the fact that iced, blended coffee beverages are summertime staples, there's no reason why an indulgent espresso martini in frozen form should be any less different.

The only major prep work requires freezing the espresso. For a less potent, and caffeinated version, switch out the Americano or espresso and use your favorite cold brew instead. Simply blend the caffeine cubes along with the standard ingredients of an espresso martini until silky smooth and lusciously creamy. Keep in mind that the low freezing points of alcohol mean that frozen cocktails run the risk of disintegrating into a soupy mess. To avoid that, start by adding less of the spirit, lowering the ABV just enough to ensure the optimal texture for a frozen, blended beverage that you can savor at your own leisure. Now that you have the best of both worlds: a cup of joe in a delectable cocktail format, serve in a chilled coup and let the sweet, bold java flavors shine.