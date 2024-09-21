What Kind Of Alcohol Is Ouzo?

If you've ever been to (or dreamt of visiting) Greece, perhaps your vision of a perfect day includes sitting by the Mediterranean Sea, eating loaded ground beef gyros, and sipping a glass of the country's national drink: ouzo. But what is this mystifying drink that's so integral to Greek culture?

Like gin, another clear alcohol, ouzo is a neutral spirit flavored with herbs, spices, and botanicals. Unlike gin, however, for which the base is typically a grain spirit, ouzo is made from grape must. (This is the term applied to the blend of fresh-pressed grapes, including juice, skins, and stems, which are left over after making wine.) It is much like grappa in Italy or raki in Turkey.

The distillation process takes place in copper stills — is sometimes repeated two to three times. Ouzo then gets a signature flavor from the addition of anise, which is its most pronounced characteristic. Other additions can range from cardamom, clove, and coriander, to fennel, wintergreen, mint, and mastiha (a type of shrub that lends piney qualities). These all can contribute complexity, aromatics, and depth to the drink's flavor profile.

