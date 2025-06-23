How Willie Nelson Played A Hand In Texas Roadhouse's Chosen Mascot
You already know that Texas Roadhouse keeps its beer at a specific ice-cold temperature and that all of the restaurant's steaks are hand-cut. But were you aware that the restaurant has an official mascot? Its neon red lettering is easy to spot from across the road, and the outline of the state of Texas wearing a cowboy hat is its logo — but this isn't the mascot. The little-known mascot is actually an animal that Willie Nelson and the restaurant's founder both loved.
The mascot Andy Armadillo has been around for 30 years, and was created in 1993 by Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor, with the opening of the chain's first location. The armadillo, a mammal with a leather-like armor covering its body (armadillo translates to "little armored one" in Spanish!), is native to Texas. As Texas Roadhouse is proud of its roots and state culture, Andy Armadillo is the perfect choice for the mascot. While real armadillos walk on all fours and are the size of a small dog, Andy Armadillo stands on two legs, wears a red banana with his name, a cowboy hat, and stands slightly taller than a grown adult.
Willie Nelson's love for armadillos
Wait — what does Willie Nelson have to do with Texas Roadhouse and armadillos? Kent Taylor and Willie Nelson first connected at the Farm Aid charity concerts to raise money for American family farms. They bonded over poker, Texas culture, and — surprise — their love for armadillos. Their friendship led to Nelson becoming an official partner of Texas Roadhouse in 2002. If you're a regular at Texas Roadhouse, you may have noticed the "Willie's Corner" that sits in every restaurant location, complete with photos and memorabilia.
Only hardcore Willie Nelson fans will know this niche information: When Nelson went on tour, he always brought a stuffed armadillo nicknamed Ol' Dillo that was placed on stage. When it was stolen in 2013, Texas Roadhouse offered a $1,000 gift card reward. The touring mascot was anonymously returned days later. While founder Kent Taylor was the designer of Andy Armadillo, it can be said that Willie Nelson helped cement the mascot into the chain's culture and branding. One might even say that Willie Nelson is an unofficial mascot for Texas Roadhouse alongside Andy Armadillo!