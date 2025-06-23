How Willie Nelson Played A Hand In Texas Roadhouse's Chosen Mascot

You already know that Texas Roadhouse keeps its beer at a specific ice-cold temperature and that all of the restaurant's steaks are hand-cut. But were you aware that the restaurant has an official mascot? Its neon red lettering is easy to spot from across the road, and the outline of the state of Texas wearing a cowboy hat is its logo — but this isn't the mascot. The little-known mascot is actually an animal that Willie Nelson and the restaurant's founder both loved.

The mascot Andy Armadillo has been around for 30 years, and was created in 1993 by Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor, with the opening of the chain's first location. The armadillo, a mammal with a leather-like armor covering its body (armadillo translates to "little armored one" in Spanish!), is native to Texas. As Texas Roadhouse is proud of its roots and state culture, Andy Armadillo is the perfect choice for the mascot. While real armadillos walk on all fours and are the size of a small dog, Andy Armadillo stands on two legs, wears a red banana with his name, a cowboy hat, and stands slightly taller than a grown adult.